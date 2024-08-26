Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2024 – 21:02

A music festival held in Altinópolis, in the interior of São Paulo, was interrupted on Saturday night, the 24th, after smoke from the fires that hit the Ribeirão Preto region reached close to the farm hotel where the event was taking place. Around 510 people were assisted by the Civil Defense, which was called to respond to the incident together with the Fire Department.

Of this group, 60 were taken to the Altinópolis Municipal Hospital and were treated for smoke inhalation. The Vale das Grutas Farm Hotel had to be evacuated, according to the Civil Defense. The court at the Altinópolis Municipal Gymnasium was opened to allow partygoers to take shelter.

The music festival was a rave organized by the company Anacã. The party was scheduled to last from August 23 to 25. In a statement, the company said on the morning of Sunday, the 25th, that everyone present at the event managed to leave the hotel and the people who were sheltering there had already started to return to their homes.

“The sadness is immense and the despair of not having answers for everything is real. Our reaction time was short, and we were with you trying to get out of the place safely. We will have more answers as soon as we get more information necessary for you,” said Anacã in a note published on the social network.

The report tried to contact Hotel Fazenda Vale das Grutas by telephone, but received no response.

Maximum alert

Forty-eight municipalities in São Paulo state remain on high alert for wildfires this Sunday, the state government reported; six cities still have active fires. The fires spread with greater intensity starting on Friday, the 23rd, and have blocked highways and covered the skies of cities in the interior with smoke. Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) reported that he is sending humanitarian aid to the homeless.

The number of fire outbreaks recorded in August in the State of São Paulo is the highest for any month in the cities of São Paulo since 1998, when records began to be computed by the Burnings Program of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, spoke with the governor of São Paulo on Saturday night to express her solidarity and said she was available to “jointly face this situation, intensified by strong winds and drought”.

Tarcísio, in turn, said this Sunday that the state is sending humanitarian aid to those left homeless by the fires. “They are in shelters. We are sending mattresses, water, hygiene kits and basic food baskets. Later, we will address the housing issue,” he said at a press conference held in Ribeirão Preto, one of the most affected cities. An emergency plan was put together to meet the increased demand in health units.