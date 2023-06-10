The smoke from wildfires raging canada, unprecedented due to its intensity, it has set off health alarms and forced the closure of schools and the cancellation of flights in cities in the United States, and it has even reached Norway.

This was reported this Friday by the Norwegian Institute for Climate and Environmental Research (NILU) when stating that the smoke from the multiple fires reached Norway this week, thousands of kilometers from the fires.

“Very low” concentrations of smoke particles have been recorded since Monday, especially at the Birkenes station, in the south of the country, he told the AFP researcher Nikolaos Evangeliou.

The figures vary depending on the intensity of the fires, the orientation of the winds and the precipitations.

“We don’t see a serious spike or a major increase (…) We don’t see an environmental problem (in Norway) or a serious health risk,” he added.

In Canada, the authorities consider that the number of hectares burned at this time of the year is totally exceptional. The country currently registers some 2,300 forest fires and around 3.8 million hectares have burned, a figure much higher than the average of the last decades.

Its smoke is pushed south due to weather conditions, but also east, even thousands of kilometers away.

Canadian authorities expect further reinforcements from the United States, France and Portugal in the coming hours and days. The situation remains worrying in many regions, said Stephane Caron of SOPFEU.

“We are only at the beginning of the fire season. We are entering the period when larger fires usually start to break out in Quebec,” he said.

Authorities in western Quebec rate the risk of new outbreaks as “extreme.” These fires are high intensity and spread quickly, making it very difficult for firefighters to stop them, they said.

The situation improves in New York

And in the US, Northeast residents were already breathing easier Friday as smoke from the Canadian fires cleared. gradually after covering several cities this week.

In New York and Washington, the air quality was classified as “moderate” by the US Environmental Protection Agency. In the US capital, the sky was blue again on Friday morning, but, as a precaution, children in the city’s public schools were still prohibited from spending recess outdoors.

Air quality improved after winds blowing over the Canadian province of Quebec, where the fires are raging, changed direction, Ryan Stauffer, a NASA scientist specializing in air pollution, told AFP.

The concentration of fine particles in the air was up to 20 times lower Friday morning in Washington, compared to the same time Thursday, Stauffer said.

A thick mist and pungent odor hung over the region for days, with air pollution exceeding the levels of the world’s most polluted cities in South Asia and China.

The mayors of New York, Montreal, Toronto, Washington and Philadelphia issued a joint statement Friday saying that “This alarming episode serves as a stark reminder of the damaging impacts that the climate crisis is having on cities around the world.

“Without slashing our use of fossil fuels to at least halve our emissions by 2030, we’ll probably condemn ourselves to a future full of weeks like these,” they said.

More than 111 million people in the United States were under air quality alerts Thursday due to the fires.

