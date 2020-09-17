Clément Albergel, climate researcher at ESA, the European space agency, explains Thursday, September 17 on franceinfo that it is necessary to prepare, because “it is a phenomenon which tends, unfortunately, to be repeated”.

“It is a particularly visible example which should help us to become aware” climate disturbances, explained Thursday, September 17 on franceinfo Clément Albergel, climate researcher at ESA, the European space agency, specialist in Earth observation. The fumes from the fires ravaging the American West are visible in Europe, especially in France and England. According to the latter, we must be extra vigilant because, in a way, “it is nearby and it exists (…) thanks to satellite images, we are able to follow its movements and possibly, to anticipate them”, it is important because “it is a phenomenon which tends, unfortunately, to repeat itself”, he added.

franceinfo: What exactly are we observing and what can we see in the British and French skies?

Clement Albergel: The states of the American West are subject to a hundred forest fires in particular, the states of California and Washington in particular are very affected by these forest fires. They created huge clouds of smoke that went up in the atmosphere and spread, like clouds do, with trails for thousands of kilometers and which recently arrived here. They are visible in Europe, England, southwestern Europe.

Are these residual streaks?

Yes quite. It’s just like all fires, it created smoke. This smoke, depending on the size of the fires, will rise in the atmosphere and move. Thanks to satellite images, we are able to follow its movements and possibly anticipate them. It is a phenomenon which tends, unfortunately, to repeat itself. We have images of the forest fires in Australia which also created huge clouds of smoke which advanced considerably into the atmosphere and which were visible from many parts of the globe and thanks to satellite imagery we are able to spot and follow this smoke.

Are there climatic explanations? Are current trends playing on this phenomenon on the path of smoke?

Current trends are indeed playing on it, but we must understand the origin of these fumes, the frightening extent of forest fires which tend to repeat themselves. So the latest forecast from the IPCC, one of the climate groups, shows that extreme events tend to be more and more frequent and more and more intense. We talk about it a lot. We see it a lot, we all have in mind the images of the Amazon, of south-eastern Australia, and now these forest fires in California. This is not the first time California has been in the media for these very scary fires. And we all have in mind these images of trees on fire near houses and also landscapes of orange skies. It is a particularly visible example which should help us to realize that, indeed, it is near and that it exists. It is even more visible today by the extent of the fires that have been started and by our ability to observe this phenomenon.