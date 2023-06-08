The smoke patch from the fires in Canada that has left dystopian images in New York City since Tuesday has been moving south on the east coast of the United States on Thursday. After the city of skyscrapers, large areas of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and the federal capital, Washington, woke up this Thursday with “very unhealthy” or “dangerous” air quality. according to the classification of the official website AirNow, which establishes it based on the level of suspended particles.

Millions of people are under different levels of alert. NASA has released satellite images showing that smoke from Canada’s wildfires is reaching as far south as Alabama. “This smoke is causing poor air quality throughout the eastern third of the United States,” has said. The air quality problems can extend at least until the weekend, according to experts.

The obelisk of the Washington Monument that dominates the sky of the capital has woken up this Thursday morning as covered by fog, but it is not clouds but smoke. The sky is overcast and gray instead of blue in Washington. The smell of burning wood and stinging eyes have reached the capital. People have returned to wearing masks on the street and the authorities have declared the Red Code for air quality, something that has not happened in more than a decade except on the nights of July 4, due to the smoke from the fireworks with which the national holiday is celebrated.

In Washington, the mayor, Muriel Bowser, has ordered schools to cancel outdoor recess, sports and field trips. In Philadelphia, authorities have set up an emergency shelter so people living outdoors can take shelter from smoke.

Civil protection authorities warn that with these air conditions, everyone can experience health effects and should limit outdoor activity, and members of sensitive groups, such as people with respiratory and heart disease, emphysema, asthma, or chronic bronchitis, may experience effects more serious.

The smoke spike appears to have left New York behind. State Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the distribution of one million high-quality masks (N95) this Thursday. Even so, she has asked citizens to postpone or cancel outdoor activities whenever possible. Authorities have issued similar recommendations in much of the East Coast states.

This Wednesday, some baseball games that were to be held in the most affected areas, such as New York or Philadelphia, have been postponed, including the one that had to face the New York Yankees with the Chicago White Sox. “Tonight’s game between the Yankees and White Sox (Wednesday, June 7) has been postponed due to poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires and will be made up tomorrow, Thursday, June 8.” , the club tweeted.

The aeronautical authorities are limiting flights in some areas. “Reduced visibility from wildfire smoke will continue to affect air travel today,” The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has pointed out. We may need to take steps to safely manage traffic flow in New York City, [Washington] D.C., Philadelphia, and Charlotte.” has added.

Meanwhile, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke this Wednesday with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, to combat the focus of the problem. To date, the United States has deployed more than 600 American firefighters and support personnel, as well as other suppression assets, to respond to the fires. Biden offered Trudeau additional support to combat the devastating wildfires that are ripping through Canada.

As of Thursday there were still 437 active wildfires in Canada, 248 of which were out of control, according to the authorities. Most of the fires, 154 as of Thursday morning, are in the eastern province of Quebec, from where most of the smoke streams have reached the United States.

