Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/30/2023 – 21:23

The city of Manaus was once again enveloped in a layer of smoke visible to the eye this Monday, the 30th, due to the fires and the historic drought that has hit the region. Residents reported the problem and complained on social media.

Monitoring according to the global air quality index indicated that, out of 10 air quality assessment points in the municipality, four were “unhealthy” and six were “very unhealthy”.

The wave of smoke has already enveloped the city on other recent occasions since the beginning of October, including on Sunday, the 29th, when tourist attractions such as the Teatro Amazonas were covered. This Monday, the phenomenon began around 2:30 pm and worsened throughout the afternoon.

In a statement, the city of Manaus stated that, according to data from the Queimadas program, from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), the smoke originates in municipalities in the metropolitan region. According to the note, 243 fires were recorded throughout Amazonas.

The municipalities in the metropolitan region of Manaus that had the most records of fires were Presidente Figueiredo (17), Autazes (14), Careiro da Várzea (13), Careiro (12), Itacoatiara (10) and Rio Preto da Eva (2), according to Manaus city hall.

This survey was carried out based on data collected on Sunday, 29th and Monday, 30th, until 5:30 pm. The city hall also states that, according to Inpe, there has been no fire outbreak in Manaus since Friday, the 27th.

According to the city hall, the Environment department has been carrying out irrigation work every day in the city’s main construction sites and in the parks managed by the agency. Furthermore, every Wednesday the afforestation and environmental education teams are in an area of ​​the city carrying out the Manaus Sem Fumaça campaign, distributing information and providing guidance to the population.

The historic drought reduced the volume of rivers in the Amazon and has caused several environmental and economic problems. The federal government even sent reinforcements of firefighters to combat fires in the state. The state government highlighted throughout the month that it is also working to mitigate the problem.