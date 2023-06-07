The silhouette of One World Trade Center, in lower Manhattan, this Tuesday wrapped in smoke from Canada. MIKE SEGAR (REUTERS)

Dense smoke from the fires in Canada, accompanied by an intense smell of burning, prematurely darkened New York and much of the northeastern United States on Tuesday. Visibility in the Big Apple was almost completely reduced (impossible to glimpse landmarks as representative as the pinnacle of the Empire State Building, always visible), while the sky took on a yellowish color, typical of sandstorms at other latitudes. The New York State Department of the Environment has issued an alert for poor air quality, in effect until at least midnight, as social media filled with snapshots of the city engulfed in smoke.

Meteorological authorities have warned that people most sensitive to poor air quality, such as lung and heart patients, children and the elderly, should limit their outdoor activities. The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, recalled on Twitter the need to cut exposure “to what is strictly necessary” in the case of patients with heart or lung pathologies. Similar alerts are in effect in some counties in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.

The day dawned in the Big Apple with a light rain, followed by clear and sunny, until early in the afternoon the sky, bright when the calendar prepares to reach the summer solstice and, with it, the longest days of the year, it was dyed a coppery yellow, dotted with red in parts of the city. Visibility from the bridges connecting New Jersey and its twin state, as well as Manhattan with Brooklyn and Queens, was almost zero in the middle of the afternoon, appearing between the mist and fog of stormy days.

According to the Canadian Inter-Agency Wildfire Center, there were more than 400 active wildfires in Canada as of Tuesday, adding to an already intense fire season that is expected to worsen. More than 200 of the fires were out of control, according to the aforementioned agency. As of Monday, more than 26,000 Canadians had been evacuated from their homes because of the fires.

It is not the first time that the smoke from the Canadian fires has reached the northeast of the United States, but it is the first day of apocalyptic overtones. Sites that use interactive cameras, such as EarthCam, have posted surreal images throughout the afternoon, in which the cut-out silhouette of the New York skyscrapers, their well-known skyline, is truncated by the mist. If on normal days a radius of several kilometers can be seen from any high point, this Tuesday the blindness had vanished over New York.

