The study “Innovative tobacco and nicotine products: regulatory approaches compared” by the Luigi Einaudi Foundation in collaboration with Euromedia Research, which conducted the demographic survey carried out on a sample of Italian citizens on combustion-free products, was presented to the Senate, with the contribution by Philip Morris Italy. The majority of respondents – smokers and users of smokeless products, such as heated tobacco and electronic cigarettes (e-cigs) – agree with the adoption by Italian institutions of measures that encourage the abandonment of traditional cigarettes also through use of innovative products. This orientation is confirmed by over 67% of those who use heated tobacco products and e-cigs.

The survey also places emphasis on the need for citizens to receive more informed information, without prejudice to the bans on advertising: almost 75% of those interviewed believe that in the light of scientific evidence which would indicate combustion-free products as valid alternative to cigarettes, in a logic of potential risk reduction, smokers should have the right to receive accurate information on the matter. Furthermore, the majority of those interviewed are in favor of differentiated regulation and taxation between traditional smoking products and innovative products.

The results of the survey, presented by Alessandra Ghisleri, director of Euromedia Research, are part of the study by the Einaudi Foundation. The study carries out a survey of the regulation of innovative tobacco and nicotine products, implemented in various countries, with particular reference to smokeless products.

“The liberal culture, of which the Luigi Einaudi Foundation is the custodian, looks with skepticism at the effectiveness of bans”, stated the General Secretary, Andrea Cangini, introducing the meeting. “Even when it comes to innovative tobacco and nicotine products, we prefer the much more effective logic of stimulating innovation to the prohibitionist logic. It is pleasing to see that this is the approach chosen by Italy.”

From the study, presented by Sergio Boccadutri, member of the Board of Directors of the Einaudi Foundation, essentially two different types of approach emerge regarding the regulation of innovative products: that of the “prohibitionist” countries which have adopted a regulatory framework which does not recognize the existing differences between traditional smoking products and innovative smokeless products; and that of more pragmatic countries open to innovation, based on the recognition of the existing differences between smoking products and non-combustion products and on the consequent regulatory and fiscal differentiation.

In this sense, Italy, the first tobacco producer among the European Union countries, as well as the world leader in the large-scale production of heated tobacco products, is a pioneer in regulatory policies on innovative products, having long adopted a cutting-edge regulatory framework, adopted – over the years – by many countries in Europe and around the world.

In the sector of tobacco, nicotine and related products, we read in the paper, we should try to establish regulation and taxation that clearly take into account the differences that exist between smoking products and those without combustion, thus motivating, also on the economically, smokers who would otherwise continue smoking to switch to alternative products.