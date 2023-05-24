The Ministry of the Interior confirmed that the participation of homes and households in the civil defense electronic link and monitoring system, the “Hasantuk” system, is mandatory at the state level to enhance safety and civil protection and preserve lives and property, through immediate response to reports of home fires.

The “Hasantuk” project aims to install an integrated wireless and wired early warning system to protect residential homes around the clock, within an alarm system that senses smoke and fire temperature.

The system communicates with the command and control center itself. It includes private homes nationwide.

In September 2020, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision making this procedure mandatory, and giving existing homeowners a period of three years to adjust the conditions of their homes in accordance with its provisions.

As for homes under construction, the decision obligated their owners to install the system as of January 2021, and among the building requirements is obtaining approval from the Civil Defense to install the system.

She pointed out the importance of installing smoke detectors in places where there are furniture and carpets made of polyester, as a fire in them causes the production of toxic substances that paralyze the respiratory and nervous systems of a person.

She stressed the importance of linking smoke detector systems with the civil defense to follow up on the effectiveness of the system, which sends a signal to the operating room in the event of a fire, whereby the homeowner is immediately contacted to verify the truth of the incident, and in the event that the fire is real, the civil defense units move directly, and in the absence of a response On the call within two minutes, the civil defense vehicle moves in all cases, and the same applies if the person is not at home.

The “Hasantuk” system provides protection for the population around the clock, as the civil defense remains aware of the readiness of the system, and warnings are sent to the owner and occupants of the place in advance, which allows evacuating the place to a safe location away from danger, in addition to monitoring and detecting fire incidents in the stages too early.

The civil defense follows the development of events from the beginning, and ensures confirmation of the fire within a short period of time to move assistance to the site accurately, and works to improve response time, and ensures that firefighting teams are dispatched at an early date, which reduces the loss of life and property.