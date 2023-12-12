Berlin (AFP)

The European Football Association imposed a fine of 40,000 euros on Bayern Munich, due to its fans using smoke bombs during several matches in the Champions League, and threatened to prevent its fans from attending future matches away from home in the continental competition.

The Bavarian club indicated in a press statement that it was punished for “using prohibited fireworks and pyrotechnic devices and throwing objects from the stands of Bayern fans during the Champions League matches,” especially at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, during the Bavarian giant’s 2-1 victory in October.

The club is also subject to a two-year suspended ban on purchasing tickets for its fans during the next away match in the Champions League.

Bayern sent an urgent appeal to its fans to refrain from using fireworks in stadiums and from bad behavior in the future.