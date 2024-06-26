REN TV: smoke appeared again in the previously burning former research institute building in Fryazino

In the city of Fryazino in the Moscow region, smoke appeared again in the former building of the Platan Research Institute, which previously had a serious fire that claimed the lives of six people. About it became known REN TV.

As the TV channel found out, the smoke was coming from the fourth floor. Emergency services blocked the road near the site.

REN TV did not provide any other details. This information has not been officially confirmed.

Previously, it was reported that the cause of the fire in a building in Fryazino was an arc fault in the electrical network.

On the afternoon of June 24, a powerful fire broke out in the former building of the Platan Research Institute, whose premises are rented out to 50 different organizations. As a result, people were trapped in one of the premises, two of whom fell out of the window. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 29 violations have been identified in the building over the past ten years. The last inspection was unscheduled and was conducted in 2017.