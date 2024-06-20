The sky of Taranto was dyed black yesterday due to the fire that broke out in the Giambattista Vico primary school. The fire, which occurred in the late afternoon of June 19th, generated moments of panic among the residents of the Tamburi neighborhood and the faithful of the Church of the Ss. Angeli Custodi.

Fear in Taranto due to the fire that broke out in an elementary school

Fortunately, there were no people inside the building at the time of the fire. The teams of Fire fighters, who intervened promptly with two tankers, managed to put out the flames and clean up the area. The police forces, Carabinieri and Local Police, intervened to secure the area.

A crowd gathered around the school, with many present who filmed the scene and shared videos on social media. The authorities also alerted ARPA to verify the level of emissions and the presence of toxic substances in the air due to the column of smoke that rose for several hours.

It is impossible not to think of the dimensions of the misfortune if the fire had broken out in the hours of the morning in which i children they were having regular class inside the building. The causes that led to the flames are not yet known. Investigators are investigating to ascertain the responsibility of third parties or whether it was an impossible fatality to predict.

It’s not the first time that a fire hits the Tamburi neighborhood in Taranto: at the beginning of last month a Chinese shop was involved in a large fire which damaged the goods on display. Even in that case it had developed from the roof of the structure.

The investigations to ascertain the causes of the fire at the primary school are underway, while the local community has rallied around the school to show solidarity and support. Every inhabitant of the neighborhood breathed a sigh of relief upon learning that there was not a living soul inside the institution. Only dismay and some air pollution problems.

