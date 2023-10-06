Smog, alarm Fine particulate matter: Italy is the country with the most deaths in Europe

In Italy, smog kills around 140 people a day with an average of 53 thousand premature deaths per year. Second the World Health Organization (WHO), in the world almost 7 million people die every year due to of air pollution, present both in the external environment and inside the home. A significant factor given that, in Europe, it represents the main risk factor for health.

Although the critical situation concerns the entire European Union, we are moving towards an improvement. Although, unfortunately, Italy is precisely one of those countries where the progress in this regard appears more modest.

Among the most dangerous substances, as reported Openpolis, the WHO locate the particulate matter (Pm), the nitrogen dioxide (No2), the sulfur dioxide (So2) e tropospheric ozone (O3). However, fine particulate matter represents a particularly relevant risk factor due to the extremely small size of its particles (less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter), which allow it to reach the depths of the human respiratory system. Also entering the blood, it spreads throughout all organs and tissues. At the moment the relationship with heart attacks, ischemia, tumors to the lungs And acute and chronic respiratory diseases. But not only. In fact, fine particulate matter can also have more or less serious effects on the nervous and reproductive system.

Across Europe, in 2020 alone, around 238 thousand people died prematurely due to Pm2.5. A figure that has been decreasing for some years (in 2011 the value was over 392 thousand), but increasing compared to 2019, the year in which the world “stopped” due to the Covid pandemic. And among the various member countries of the Union, it is Italy that holds the negative record. After Italy, Poland follows with almost 37 thousand and Germany with around 29 thousand. Comparing the data with the population of the various countries, it is above all in Eastern and Central Europe that the highest values ​​are recorded. First are Bulgaria and Romania with respectively 153 and 112 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants.

As mentioned before, Italy, in addition to being the country with the most deaths, is also one of those where the situation has seen the most limited improvement, recording a drop in premature deaths of only 21.3% between 2011 and 2020. Only the one precedes us Spain with an even smaller reduction: 18.8%. However, much higher values ​​are reported by various states in northern and western Europe.

But that is not all. As reported OpenpolisItaly has consistently recorded higher values ​​than the other large EU countries, from 2011 to 2020. It is also the state that saw the greatest increase between 2019 and 2020, reaching 88 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants, a a figure more than double compared to other large European countries.

