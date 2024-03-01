The pall of smog that hovers over our cities is becoming more suffocating and lethal in the suburbs, where in the less green neighborhoods with a high density of traffic and inhabitants over 65, the death rates attributable to nitrogen dioxide and fine particles reach up to 50-60% more than the average for central areas. Almost double. The blame is on the mix of smog and worse lifestyles linked to unfavorable socio-economic conditions, more common in the more peripheral neighbourhoods. This is the alert launched a few days after the launch of the new European directive on air quality and in light of the data from a survey conducted by the Milan Health Protection Agency (Ats-Mi), recently published in the journal Epidemiologia&Prevenzione. About 200 scientists from all over the world speak about the 'dangerous relationship' between smog and health, gathered in Milan until today for the RespiraMi: Recent Advances on Air Pollution and Health 2024 conference, co-organised by the Menarini Foundation in collaboration with the Irccs Ca Foundation ' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, and by Imperial College London, with the patronage of the Italian Association of Epidemiology.

At 3pm, at the Cariplo Foundation, the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala and Poppy Lyle, responsible for air pollution at the Greater London Authority, who last August decided to extend the ban on the circulation of the most polluting vehicles to the entire the metropolitan area (Ultra-Low Emission Zone), which has resulted in extensive health benefits. A review published in Lancet Public Health by Imperial College London has in fact demonstrated a clear reduction in heart problems, with fewer cases of hypertension, hospitalizations, deaths from heart attacks and strokes when these measures are adopted.

Milan also needs cleaner air. With a population of almost 1.4 million, Italy's second metropolitan city has historically been plagued by the problem of smog. To evaluate the long-term health effects on the population, the ATS conducted a study with which it estimated the average concentration levels of pollutants (No2, Pm10 and Pm2.5) for 2019 with an unprecedented spatial resolution, equal to 25 square meters. The data were then cross-referenced with the georeferenced health and demographic information already used for population studies in Ats-Mi. “The results allow us to define a map of pollution and its effects, neighborhood by neighborhood and reveal, for the first time, that nitrogen dioxide and fine particles have death rates per 100,000 inhabitants that can reach up to 60% in more in some areas of the Milanese outskirts than in the city centre”, highlights Sergio Harari, co-president of the congress, of the Division of Respiratory Diseases and Internal Medicine of the San Giuseppe MultiMedica Ircss hospital and the University of Milan.

“The case of Milan could be similar to what happens in other large Italian cities in peripheral areas – adds Harari – which have high levels of air pollution due to the high number of inhabitants, roads with intense vehicular traffic such as ring roads and the little greenery with air stagnation. The combination of smog and disadvantaged socio-economic conditions which overlap with peripheral areas, inducing worse lifestyles such as more smoking and sedentary lifestyles, produces a multiplier effect on mortality from pollution in the areas furthest from the center. The fact of being more fragile and being exposed to pollutants therefore translates into greater damage”, comments the expert.

“The over 1,600 deaths per year from all causes attributable to PM2.5 and the over 1,300 deaths per year attributable to nitrogen dioxide in Milan are in fact not distributed in the same way across the territory. Pollution has greater effects especially in the neighborhoods peripheral areas crossed by very busy roads, densely populated and where there is a greater quantity of people over 65 years of age, therefore more fragile – underlines Francesco Forastiere, co-president of the congress, of the National Research Council and of the Environmental Research Group of 'Imperial College London – The rate of deaths is decidedly higher in some areas than in others, which are less urbanized and greener.'

“As regards exposure to nitrogen dioxide, responsible for 10% of deaths from natural causes (130.3 per 100 thousand inhabitants), the highest death rates were recorded in peripheral neighborhoods such as Quarto Oggiaro with 158 deaths out of 100,000 inhabitants and in Gallaratese with 170 out of 100,000, compared to values ​​around 100 in the city centre”, illustrates Pier Mannuccio Mannucci, co-president of the congress, of the Irccs Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Foundation and of the Angelo Bianchi Bonomi Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center from Milan. “For PM2.5, responsible for 13% of deaths from natural causes (160 out of 100 thousand inhabitants) and 18% of deaths from lung cancer, the heaviest consequences occur in peripheral areas such as Mecenate, Lorenteggio and Bande Nere where death rates exceed 200 per 100,000 inhabitants, while in the center they stand at around 130 per 100,000 inhabitants”. Finally, the effects of PM10 are felt above all in the areas of Niguarda, Bande Nere and Gallaratese to the west and Buenos Aires in the centre.

“Chronic exposure to smog is harmful to health in global terms, with repercussions not only on the respiratory system, but also on the cardiovascular system and an increase in heart attacks and strokes. Pollution can also have negative consequences on a brain, causing cognitive delays in childhood and impacting the development of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's”, conclude the experts.

What 'saves' the city center are the limited traffic zones, which play a very important role in reducing pollutants and deleterious effects on health, as demonstrated by a review published in the journal Lancet Public Health by Imperial College London. The review reviewed 16 studies conducted on ZTLs in Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom, which demonstrated a clear reduction in problems affecting the cardiovascular system, with fewer cases of hypertension, hospitalizations, deaths from heart attacks and strokes. In particular, a German study on hospital data from 69 cities with restricted traffic zones found a 2-3% drop in heart problems and a 7-12% drop in strokes, with benefits (especially for the elderly) that led to a saving of 4 .4 billion euros for healthcare. Several studies have also highlighted beneficial effects for the respiratory system, although the data seems less consistent.

“The special ZTL in London deserves a separate chapter. Last summer, the British capital decided to extend the ban on the circulation of the most polluting vehicles to the entire metropolitan area (stirring quite a bit of controversy). Transit in the so-called Ulez (Ultra Low Emission Zone) is only allowed for Euro 4 vehicles if petrol or Euro 6 if Diesel. Anyone who does not own a car in line with these standards can use it by paying a toll”, comments Harari. And the initiative was praised by Maria Neira, director of the WHO Department of Public Health and Environment, who in an interview in the British Medical Journal defined the London Ulez as an “example for all mayors in the world”.