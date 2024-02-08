From Milan to Catania, passing through Florence and Rome, the photograph that emerges less than a year after the launch of the collective action Aria Pulita, carried out by the Consulcesi legal team, outlines a strong growth in citizens' interest towards the environment . In fact, from North to South of the country, more and more citizens worried about air pollution are joining the collective action created to protect everyone's right to health and push institutions to adopt concrete actions to protect the environment. Consulcesi has drawn up the top 10 cities whose inhabitants have shown interest in the Aria Pulita legal action: Milan (300,629 members); Rome (181,947); Turin (67,685); Naples (54,995) ; Florence (35,148); Palermo (28,030); Padua (24,964); Genoa (23,911); Venice (22,661) and Catania (17,000).

The 10 cities with the highest number of interested parties in the fight against smog – the note reports – are among the 3,384 Italian municipalities and cities identified by the Consulcesi team among those for which the European Court of Justice has fined Italy for violation of exceeding the threshold values ​​for fine particles (Pm10) and nitrogen dioxide (No2). In total, according to estimates, in the top 10 cities alone, there are just under 9 million citizens who have been forced to breathe bad air that is potentially harmful to their health and who, for this reason, can request compensation from the State. , joining the collective action Aria Pulita of Consulcesi.

“Despite the progress made in recent decades in reducing air pollution, it is clear that we are still very far from safe levels for the population and that more needs to be done – declares Massimo Tortorella, president of the Consulcesi Group – This has also been confirmed several times the European institutional bodies and more and more experts in the health sector reiterate it, with data in hand”. To participate in the collective action – concludes the note – it is sufficient to demonstrate, through a historical certificate of residence, that you have resided between 2008 and 2018 in one or more of the territories involved. For information on how to join, Consulcesi makes the Aria Pulita website available: www.aria-pulita.it