“Only due to air pollution in Italy we have over 68,000 premature deaths every year. Hence the need for a new approach to promoting the health of the population which must increasingly also take into account environmental factors”. This was explained by Rossana Berardi, professor of medical oncology at the Polytechnic University of the Marche and coordinator of the ‘One Healthon: la rete della salute’ campaign, which has just started with the aim of implementing concrete actions, and launching new information and awareness campaigns, to promote the well-being of citizens also through greater protection from the environment. Until 24 September it will be possible to support the initiative by donating to 45598, by text message or by calling from a landline.

The network that launched the initiative brings together doctors, researchers, environmental scientists, professionals and experts united together to plan concrete actions for our health and that of the new generations. “A new approach to promoting the health of the population must increasingly also take into account environmental factors”, explains coordinator Berardi also with reference to the high number of premature deaths linked to pollution.

“In these first months of project activity – he continues – we have already carried out over 3,000 free screening visits to citizens and promoted a new culture of well-being through information webinars. Local initiatives have also been conducted in the Marche and Calabria and are in the pipeline similar events in other Regions.Ours is therefore a project that is growing rapidly, every day, thanks to the contribution of many specialists who dedicate their professionalism to its development”.

The latest data available, adds Giuseppe Quintavalle, general manager of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and institutional relations referent for the project, “show us how some incorrect and dangerous behaviors are still too widespread. In Italy, one in five adults smokes regularly while over 40 % are overweight or frankly obese. Even the data relating to pollution are not encouraging and, in particular, some areas of the country are among the most contaminated in the Old Continent. All this has important consequences on the entire social-health system which faces diseases and deaths that could otherwise be prevented.”

“We are absolutely convinced – concludes Berardi – that only an integrated and unifying vision can guarantee us a present and a future free from certain pathologies. Information and sensitization of the population, and in particular of young people, is the first step to take. We want to continue our initiatives and for this we ask for a small but precious help. A simple text message from a mobile phone or a call from a landline is enough to support the project and thus safeguard everyone’s well-being”.