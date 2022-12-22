Smog in Rome, private traffic blocked tomorrow from 17.30 to 20.30. The stop is triggered for Euro 3 petrol cars, for Euro 4 diesels and for Euro 2 mopeds. The measure of the Campidoglio is triggered following the overrun of the data on fine particles and will also concern the morning of 24 from 6.30 to 9.30. Public transport will be free both tomorrow starting from the afternoon time of the blockade and until the end of service, and on December 24 for the whole day, a decision already foreseen and previously announced. On the 24th, the heating of public buildings will also be turned off.

In particular, the ordinance establishes “the prohibition of private vehicular circulation in the area of ​​the territory of Rome delimited by the perimeter coinciding with that of the new ZTL “Green Belt” (referred to in DGC no. 371 of 10 November 2022) for following vehicle types: a) Euro 3 petrol-powered vehicles; b) Euro 4 diesel-powered cars; c) Euro 2 diesel-powered mopeds and motorcycles (3 and 4 wheels).

On 23 and 24 December “on the entire municipal territory: prohibition of the use of domestic heat generators fueled by woody biomass (in the presence of an alternative heating system) with energy and emission performances that are unable to comply with the expected values at least for the 3-star class based on the classification introduced by Ministerial Decree No. 186 of 7 November 2017; absolute prohibition of open-air combustion of any type (ritual bonfires, barbecues and fireworks, entertainment purposes, etc…), also in relation to the exceptions permitted by Article 182, paragraph 6 bis, of Legislative Decree No. 152 of 3 April 2006 represented by small piles of vegetable residues burned on site; prohibition for all vehicles to park with the engine running; strengthening of street washing ; strengthening of the checks by the bodies in charge, in particular on compliance with the bans on the limitation of vehicular traffic, the use of thermal plants using woody biomass and open combustion, as well as checks aimed at complying with the provisions established by current legislation and concerning the adoption of measures suitable for containing the spread of dusty emissions produced by activities such as construction sites”.

For the day of December 24, “on the entire municipal territory, in addition to the provisions of point B), the switching off of the heating systems in all public offices that do not perform essential services” is ordered.