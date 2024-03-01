“In the context of atmospheric dust, recent studies hypothesize that PM10 (particles with an average diameter of no more than 10 microns) has greater harmful characteristics than the particulate matter of years ago. In the context, then, of these dust particles, which derive mainly from vehicular traffic (with the effect of favoring their increase due to climate variations and the consequent global warming), those which have a greater aggressiveness for the airways are the particles finer, i.e. the microparticulate defined as Pm2.5 due to its small size (not exceeding 2.5 microns) and such as to allow its passage with the inhaled air into the lower airways. In children, this microparticulate favors the onset of respiratory allergies and bronchial asthma with symptoms characterized by rhinitis, cough and breathlessness”. This was stated by Gennaro D'Amato, delegate of the Italian Association of Hospital Pneumologists (Aipo) in the Working Group to Adnkronos Environment, Climate and Health of the Alliance against chronic respiratory diseases, Gard Italia, Co-Chairman of the World Allergy Organization commission on “Climate change, Aerobiology and Allergy” and former head of Pneumology at the Cardarelli hospital in Naples, thus commenting on the smog alarm on the outskirts of cities.

“Mucositis are also frequent in childhood – he continues – as expressions of inflammation of the mucosa of the upper airways and, progressively, also of the lower ones. In smokers and in elderly subjects with chronic bronchitis the pall of smog that hovers over the our cities is a factor favoring the onset of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and emphysema which, in the absence of adequate treatment, can be the precursor to respiratory failure”. Fine micro particles “contribute to transport into the tracheobronchial airways the allergens of the atmosphere – underlines D'Amato – especially allergenic pollens and fungi which are already present in the atmosphere in these pre-spring days of March, thus favoring the development of allergies in predisposed subjects and inducing the worsening of bronchial obstruction in those He already suffers from asthma and COPD.”

Among the recommendations for reducing the air pollution component, D'Amato has no doubts: “The ZTL zones should be increased with a clear reduction in vehicular traffic in cities and suburbs with greater air pollution, especially when the control units signal an increase in the atmosphere of fine dust and polluting gases such as nitrogen dioxide (No2) and ozone (which also have an irritative and pro-inflammatory effect on the airways)”.

It is also important – adds the expert – to “increase the presence of greenery in cities. In fact, greenery, with chlorophyll photosynthesis, is capable of producing oxygen and absorbing Co2 which is the main component of climate variations and the Global warming”. In short, “greenery acts as a 'purifier' by reducing the presence of air pollution agents. However, it is essential to avoid planting 'allergenic' greenery in polluted cities and suburbs, as for example has happened in the past also in Milan with the widespread planting of allergenic birches”. Therefore in the city no “cypresses and oleaceae – highlights D'Amato – which release allergenic pollen capable of inducing an increase in respiratory allergies and therefore not useful but even harmful in cities and suburbs polluted (Oleaceae and cupressaceae may do well in rural areas but not in cities)”.

However, there are “non-allergenic plants and trees or with pollen with low allergenic content such as beeches, holm oaks, lime trees, chestnuts, horse chestnuts, palm trees, plane trees and pines and others that can be planted in cities with the effect of reducing air pollution. However, when the air in the cities is unbreathable and the control units report high concentrations of dust and gas, it is a good idea to protect yourself with Ffp2 masks when you leave the house”, he concludes. (by Francesca Filippi)