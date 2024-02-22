Smog increases the risk of ending up in hospital for heart and lung problems. According to two large American studies published in 'BMJ', short and long-term exposure to air pollution from PM2.5 fine particles is associated with a greater risk of hospitalization for serious cardiac and respiratory diseases. Not only that: read as a whole, the results of the two works indicate that “there is no threshold” of pollutants that can be considered “safe for heart and lung health”.

In 2021 the World Health Organization updated its air quality guidelines, recommending that Average annual levels of PM2.5 particulate matter should not exceed 5 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3) and that average 24-hour PM2.5 concentrations should not exceed 15 μg/m3 for more than 3-4 days per year.

Smog and increase in hospitalizations: there is a correlation

In the first study, researchers linked average daily PM2.5 levels to the zip codes of residence of nearly 60 million US adults over 65 from 2000 to 2016, then tracked hospitalizations among this population through Medicare data. an average of 8 years. Correcting the analysis, taking into account economic, health and social factors, the authors observed that the average exposure to PM2.5 over 3 years was associated with an increased probability of a first hospitalization for 7 types of pathologies cardiovascular: ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, heart failure, cardiomyopathy, arrhythmia, valvular heart disease, aneurysms of the thoracic aorta and abdominal aorta.

Compared to PM2.5 exposures of 5 μg/m3 or less, exposures between 9 and 10 μg/m3 were linked to a +29% risk of hospitalization for cardiovascular disease. On an absolute scale, the odds of hospitalization increased from 2.59% with exposures of 5 μg/m3 or less to 3.35% with exposures of 9-10 μg/m3. “This means that, if we could reduce annual PM2.5 levels below 5 µg/m3, we could avoid 23% of hospitalizations for cardiovascular diseases,” the scientists calculate. By adhering to the WHO guidelines, “substantial benefits” could therefore be obtained, but “the results – warn the researchers – suggest that there is no safe 'smog' threshold for the chronic effect of PM2.5 on general cardiovascular health “. Cardiovascular damage persisted for at least 3 years after exposure to Pm2.5 and susceptibility varied based on age, education, access to health services and deprivation in the area of ​​residence.

In the second study, scientists looked at county-level daily PM2.5 concentrations and medical claims data to track hospital admissions and emergency room visits for natural causes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory disease among 50 million adults. Americans over 18 from 2000 to 2016. During the observation period, more than 10 million hospitalizations and 24 million emergency room visits were recorded.

The authors found that short-term exposure to PM2.5, even at concentrations lower than those set by the WHO, was statistically significantly associated with higher rates of hospitalization for natural causes, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, as well as emergency room visits due to natural causes and respiratory disease.

Both research groups acknowledge several limitations in their studies, including possible misclassification of fine dust exposure, and point out that unmeasured factors may have influenced the results. Furthermore, the observed data may not apply to citizens without medical insurance, children and adolescents, and those living outside the United States. That said, for the scientists “the results offer an important contribution to the debate on the revision of the limits” on smog levels, “of air quality guidelines and standards”. Overall, they conclude, “these new data represent a valuable reference for future national air pollution standards.”