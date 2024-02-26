The Smog has effects on children's health: to protect them, each of us can contribute to reducing pollution as much as possible through the adoption of good practices and correct lifestyles. Because the health of the little ones is at stake. This is the recommendation of the Italian Society of Paediatrics (Sip) which, in light of the scientific literature available to date, clarifies and explains how to defend children.

“If it is true that the solution to the problem is mainly entrusted to public health programs decided and guided by the institutions – underlines the president of Sip, Annamaria Staiano – it is equally important to remember how each of us can make a difference by adopting virtuous behaviors to help reduce air pollution and improve everyone's health”.

There is no doubt about the effects of smog on the health of children. As the Sip Environment Commission notes, extensive scientific evidence confirms the existence of a strong association between air pollution, mainly generated by traffic, and respiratory health problems in children. These are in fact more vulnerable than adults, both because their organism is developing and because they have a greater predisposition to breathe through their mouth, avoiding the nasal 'filter', and because they spend more time in the open air. The effects – pediatricians warn – can be acute, due to short-term exposure to high concentrations of pollutants, particularly frequent during peak traffic hours; or chronic, i.e. appearing after prolonged exposure to levels of pollutants that are not necessarily high.

Not only. Epidemiological studies have shown that exposure during pregnancy to pollutants from vehicular traffic, such as particulate matter and nitrogen oxides, is associated with an increased risk of developing asthma. Large studies have also shown that children residing in urban-metropolitan areas since birth have an increased risk of developing respiratory diseases. Short-term effects can include acute asthma attacks and airway infections such as ear infections, pneumonia and bronchiolitis. Asthmatic children living in polluted environments experience an increase in exacerbations, emergency visits and hospitalizations, pediatricians add. Among the long-term effects is the possible contribution to the decline in respiratory function.

The list doesn't stop here. Recent data, although less consolidated, suggest an association between exposure to pollutants and other adverse health effects. In particular, exposure to Pm2.5 in the prenatal period has been associated with low weight, prematurity and, albeit to a lesser extent, congenital anomalies such as heart disease. Other studies suggest how exposure to air pollution, particularly particulate matter, especially in the prenatal period and in the first months of life, can influence neurological development, leading to poorer results in cognitive and motor skills tests.

“In particular, we must pay attention to the so-called 'first thousand days', the period of time that goes from conception to the first two years of life, which is a particularly important period in a person's life because what happens in this period of time has effects, even in the long term, on the health of that individual – explains Rino Agostiniani, Sip national councilor – There are several important studies that have shown us how environmental pollutants can also play a role from this point of view and leave a decisive imprint on the rest of an individual's life”. Air pollution is also co-responsible for climate change, which in turn has an impact on health and causes numerous adverse effects, to which the pediatric population is more exposed and susceptible, pediatricians remind us.

So, How can we protect children and pollute less? These are the indications from Sip. Travel rarely in busy areas. When environmental risks increase, it would be preferable to go out exclusively in green areas, avoiding long transits in particularly busy areas, remembering that traveling with the stroller in highly trafficked streets certainly generates greater risks as the child is at the height of the exhaust fumes.

Get around on foot, by bike or by public transport. Not only to reduce one's own environmental impact and that of the family unit, one of the simplest indications is, when possible, to move on foot, by public transport or by bicycle. Choosing reference locations for your businesses that are located in the neighborhood, especially in large cities, can help. From school, to shopping, to the afternoon hobbies of the little ones.

In winter outside during the hottest hours, in summer the opposite. During the winter, in fact, with the cold the particulates condense to form aerosol droplets that are more easily inhaled: it is therefore better to stay away from home during the hottest hours, while in the summer the central hours of the day are the ones to avoid, because in the summer months the Ozone levels increase throughout the day as temperatures rise.

Driving at moderate speed and engine off when stationary. Preferring if possible the less polluting car models, when driving it is important to respect the provisions on access limits to restricted traffic areas or traffic bans in the green belt on particularly polluted days, moderate speed, keep the engine off if not necessary.

Make your condominium 'green' too. A lot can also be done at home: for example, raising the awareness of the condominium to evaluate the opportunity for heating with a lower impact on the environment, taking into account the fact that heating systems using non-gaseous fuels should be converted to methane and Existing condominium heating should be renovated according to the technologies of thermoregulation of room temperature and heat metering.