Between the night of this Wednesday and the early hours of Thursday there will be occasional heavy rains in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango and Sinaloa, as well as showers in Sonora, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas; all accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail, according to the climate forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The agency belonging to Conagua explained that the said rains will be caused by low pressure channels, located in the northwest and northeast of Mexicowith the entry of warm air and humidity.

For this Thursday, Two low pressure channels; one from the northwest to the west and another in the Mexican northeast, in combination with the entry of humidity from both oceans, will generate showers and heavy rains in these regions, with very strong points in Jalisco.

For its part, the anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will remain in the northwest of Mexico and will cause intense heat with maximum temperatures between 40 °C to 45 °C in areas of Baja California, Sonora and Sinaloa.

Rain forecast for this Thursday, September 28, 2023:

Very heavy rains with intense occasional events (75 to 150 mm): Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm): Jalisco, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Tabasco.

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Chihuahua, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Sonora, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo and Puebla.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Querétaro, State of Mexico and Morelos.

The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail. Likewise, rains in the range of strong to intense could cause reduced visibility, flooding, landslides and flooding, as well as an increase in the levels of rivers and streams.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Thursday, September 28, 2023:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Sonora and Sinaloa.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo (north), Puebla (north ), Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Morelos.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Thursday, September 28, 2023:

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C for early Wednesday morning: mountain ranges of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind forecast for this Thursday, September 28, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Isthmus of Tehuantepec, and with possible dust devils: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and State of Mexico.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN predicted clear skies and fog banks during the morning. During the day, partly cloudy skies and probability of isolated rains in Baja California Sur, without rain in Baja California. Temperate atmosphere in the morning and cold in mountain areas, becoming very hot in the afternoon. Northwest winds of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Baja California.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

During the morning, partly cloudy skies, mild and cold atmosphere in mountain areas, as well as probable fog banks in Sinaloa. In the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot atmosphere, increasing cloudiness with showers in Sonora and Sinaloa. Southwest wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Sonora.

Tamaulipas climate forecast

The SMN predicted a partly cloudy sky for Tamaulipas during the day, with intervals of showers and electric shocks. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold in mountainous areas. In the afternoon, hot to very hot atmosphere. Wind from the north and northeast of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils.

Climate forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo León

In the morning, cool to temperate atmosphere and partly cloudy skies, as well as fog banks in mountain areas. During the afternoon, cloudy skies with occasional heavy rains in Chihuahua, which could cause reduced visibility, flooding, landslides and flooding, as well as an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, showers in Durango and Nuevo León, all accompanied by electric shocks. and possible hail fall. Hot to very hot atmosphere in the afternoon. East component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.