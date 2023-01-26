Tijuana, Baja California.- During the early morning this Thursday January 26 Minimum temperatures -5 to 0 degrees Celsius with frosts are expected in the mountainous areas of Baja California, according to the weather forecast from the National Meteorological System.

According to the dependency belonging to the Conagua, in lto the Baja California peninsula It will have a partly cloudy to cloudy sky, with no chance of rain. In the morning, a cold and very cold environment will be felt in the mountainous region; in the afternoon the environment will be cooler.

Both Baja California and Baja California Sur will have winds of 25 to 40 kilometers per hour (km/h), with gusts of 90 km/h in the Gulf of California, with dust storms. In addition, the SMN expects a swell of 1 to 3 meters high on the western coast of the peninsula.

What are the dust storms that will be presented in Baja California?

Dust storms, also known as “dust devils”, are dust eddies that originate in the dry season; when dry soil conditions and high temperatures favor its formation.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, dust storms are a “set of dust or sand particles, sometimes accompanied by small debris, raised from the ground in the form of a rotating column of variable height, with a reduced diameter and whose axis is approximately vertical.”

