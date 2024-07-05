Hurricane Beryl will impact during the hours of the early morning of this Fridayin the zone of Tulum, Quintana Rooaccording to a warning issued by the National Meteorological Service at 00:15 this Friday.

“Beryl as hurricane Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, maintains its trajectory to the Yucatan PeninsulaIt is forecast to make landfall in the next few hours as a Category 3 or 2 hurricane. Tulumvery close to the Municipality of Solidarityincluding the Cozumel IslandQ. Roo,” details the SMN notice.

“The cloud bands of Beryl will cause heavy rains to torrential rainsstrong winds, ground swell and high waves in the Yucatan Peninsula.”

Already in the first minutes of this Friday, “Beryl” was 170 kilometers (Km) southeast of Cancun, Quintana Roo., and 140 km east-southeast of Tulum, Q. Roo.

It is also detailed that a prevention zone for the effects of this hurricane is in place from Puerto Costa Maya to Cancun, Quintana Roo, including Cozumel; a surveillance zone for the effects of the hurricane is in place from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya and from Cancun to Cabo Catoche, Quintana Roo; and a prevention zone for the effects of a tropical storm is in place from Cancun, Quintana Roo, to Campeche, Campeche.

“Beryl” is currently moving west at 26 kilometers per hour (km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h and gusts of 230 km/h.

Forecast trajectory of “Beryl” for the next few days.

Authorities recommend that all persons take extreme precautions in the areas of the aforementioned states due to rain, wind and waves (including maritime navigation), and follow the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System in each entity.

Rain forecast:

Torrential rainfall (from 150 to 250 millimeters -mm-) is expected in Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Heavy rainfall (75 to 150 mm) in Campeche.

Very heavy rainfall (50 to 75 mm) in Tabasco and Chiapas.

