Australian golfer Cameron Smith completed the first round of the RBC Heritage tournament on the PGA Tour on Thursday with a record of 62 strokes (-9), which left him in front of the classification and one less impact on the second classified, the American Stewart Cink (63, -8).

Smith, 27, was very successful on the Harbor Town Golf Links course, making nine birdies, that he distributed with five, including a series of three in a row (holes 4, 5, 6) in the first half, and four in the second that closed it with a series of two (17 and 18).

The Australian golfer showed great control on all long strokes to get the ball in place. on the fairway from the tee and then on the green it was flawless.

Cink, 47, had been the big surprise of the day as provisional leader until Smith’s course arrived, which left him in second place after making an eagle, on par 5 of hole 5, seven birdies and the bogey that he committed on par 4 of hole 10, when he did not hit the putt on the green.

England’s Matt Wallace and American Collin Morikawa shared third place with a record of 65 strokes (-6), while three local golfers, led by Charles Howell III, finished in fifth place and signed scores of 66 (-5).

The Spanish Sergio García delivered a card of 68 strokes (-3), which allowed him to share the seventeenth place with 17 other players, including Argentine Emiliano Grillo and Mexican Carlos Ortiz, who had the same record.

While Colombian Camilo Villegas and Mexican Abraham Ancer had a record of 69 strokes (-2) which left them in 35th place along with nine other players.

The Puerto Rican Rafael Campos finished with a signature card of 70 (-1) and shared 46th place with 20 other players.

Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, the sixth Latin American player to enter the tournament’s main draw, finished with 72 strokes (+1) and ranked 81st, which he shared with 17 other players.