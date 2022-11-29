Since the last Oscars ceremony, it seems that Will Smith he can only talk about his infamous slap, even when he should be promoting his new movie. This was exactly what happened during a talk about emancipationhis next big project, which he hopes will not be harmed by his actions a few months ago.

In a chat with Kevin McCarthy, Smith hopes that the public will not succeed in punishing emancipation for his actions committed at the Oscars, although he understands if the public is not yet ready to forgive him. This was what he said about it:

“I completely understand that if someone isn’t ready, I would absolutely respect them and allow them their space to not be. My biggest concern is my team… My biggest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for.”

For his part, emancipation It is a movie based on a true story. Smith plays a runaway slave named Peter who escapes from a Louisiana plantation. Peter heads north to join the Union Army in the American Civil War. The film will hit select theaters on December 2, before launching on Apple TV+ on December 9.

Let us remember that after his infamous slap, Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Along with this, he was banned from the Oscars and other Academy events for the next decade, though his award, which he won moments after the coup, still remains.

