Lately, Smite announced a crossover with the popular metal band Slipknot. In an official post, the developers confirmed that all nine members would receive in-game skins. Meanwhile, a blog post on Knotfest revealed that the collaboration would also come with a special music package, containing the songs “Duality”, “Psychosocial” and “The Devil In I”.

While Smite x Slipknot’s announcement came as a surprise, it’s not uncommon these days to see games interbreed with pop culture icons. After all, crossovers like these are great ways to attract more fans. However, there is something to be said about Smite’s interesting decision to partner with a real-world band.

This is the first time that Smite has chosen to collaborate with real-world artists. Past crossovers have all been with television or web series, such as RWBY, the Avatar series, and even Stranger Things. In these crossovers, Smite has released skins for the series’ fictional characters. So, with this new partnership it will be the first time that Hi-Rez Studios will create real-world people skins.

The event that sees Slipknot inside Smite will start tomorrow May 17th. Skins can be purchased in the shop or by opening chests.

Source: Eurogamer