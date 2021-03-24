Seven years have passed since Hi-Rez Studios released its third-person multiplayer MOBA, an experiment at the time. Currently, the title has a large active community of players, staying true thanks to constant updates. This 2021, Smite celebrates its 7th anniversary with free skins and items, in addition to all the new objects that arrive with his last season.

As collected from GameFreaks365, “Claws of Tyranny” It is the event with which all the news and gifts arrive at the game, celebrating its anniversary. In addition, players will have a new Battle Pass, which will contain heroic pets, birthday gifts and much more. All of the above was revealed through a video on YouTube by the official Smite account.

Smite Celebrates its 7th Anniversary with Free Skins and Items

The event that will have four months duration, includes dozens of skins that can be purchased, plus multiple missions. Together, the Battle Pass contains new God skins that celebrate the universal love of pets, with a touch of fantasy. In total, up to 4 skins can be unlocked, including Heroic, Husky, Fenrir and Sushi Neko Bacchus.

As for the rewards for their anniversary itself, the developers have planned surprises and special items completely free for players, with the birthday party event. For 15 days, a free daily item will be awarded to all who log in. This, “Celebrates the community that has made the game stronger than ever on its seventh anniversary”, Hi-Rez Studios comments.

Community-made arts will become profile avatars within the game. In addition to the above, by unlocking 6 items players will get a new skin highly requested by the community for free, Ao Kuang Classic. This is a skin for Kukulkan based on his appearance in the early days of Smite.

Smite is available for free on a wide range of platforms, such as Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.