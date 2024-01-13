Titan Forge Games has confirmed that Smite 2 it won't come up Nintendo Switchdue to the console's dated hardware, but the developers do not rule out a priori possible porting to Nintendo Switch 2.

In an interview with TechRadar, executive producer Alex Cantore explained that Nintendo Switch is not among the platforms on which Smite 2 will arrive at launch due to the team's concerns regarding the “power level” of the consolewhich would prevent us from creating a good quality experience.

“We are concerned that currently, with the power level of the Switch and the minimum specifications we are aiming for, we are not sure that we will be able to develop or offer a really good experience to those who play on Switch”.

However, Cantore added that the team is “willing to be open-minded” and which aims to bring Smite 2 to as many platforms as possible. In short, when Nintendo Switch 2 is officially presented the studio could evaluate a porting.

“Smite has been on every platform where it could run well, and I expect that will be the same with Smite 2. Unfortunately we're not sure we can make it run well on Switch 1.”