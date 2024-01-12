Unfortunately, the engine change will not allow items purchased in Smite to be brought into the new chapter. Considering that Smite was developed using Unreal Engine 3, this is to be expected.

After ten years of activity, the third-person MOBA Smite is about to have a sequel, Smite 2 as soon as announced from Hi-Rez Studios with a trailer . Scheduled for 2024 on PC, Xbox Series make a great technological leap.

The trailer

The film takes stock of the innovations that await us, in particular from a technological point of view. Considering this is Hi-Rez's most successful game, with more than 40 million unique playersmost of them on consoles.

In fact, it seems that Smite 2 was developed with particular attention to console controllers, as explained in our very freshly published preview by Alex Cantatore, the executive producer of the game: “We are the MOBA for consoles. Controller optimization has an extremely relevant weight in the development phase also because those who play SMITE don't play DOTA or LoL, but love shooters like Overwatch and Destiny and soulslike-style third-person combat.”

The development team's ultimate goal with the sequel was to take Smite's most beloved mechanics and improve them, making the player feel like a deity. Cantatore, however, wanted to specify that this is not a big update, as happened for others free-to-playbut of a real sequel, rewritten piece by piece: “There will be new abilities, balances, new looks, animations redone from scratch (first of all the jumping one) and above all new deities”.

The first alpha version of the game is expected to launch in the spring. In the meantime, the development of Smite will slow down and after the 130th deity, which will be made available in February, the new characters will arrive directly in the sequel. The beta version of Smite 2 should therefore arrive in the autumn, then the journey towards the launch of version 1.0 will begin, which does not yet have a date.