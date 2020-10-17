Big B survived narrowly in that accident Amitabh Bachchan suffered a major accident during the shooting of the film ‘Coolie’. His life was saved in this. During the shooting of the film, Puneet Issar accidentally caused an accident in a fight scene. Amitabh fell on the iron table and had serious injuries. He was spared life after the accident, and the Fans celebrate their second birthday as a recovery date. Amitabh Bachchan feels that Smita Patil was aware of this accident.

Smita called me at 2 pm Amitabh had told, I was shooting for the Coolie film in Bangalore. Late around 2 pm, I received a call in the hotel room. The receptionist informed that Smita Patil is on the line. I was surprised because I had never talked to him in such a night. I felt that if necessary, I took the call.

Smita had seen a nightmare Smita asks me if I am fine and my health is correct? I answered yes. Smita told that she had a bad dream about me. For this reason, I made a call at night. The next day Amitabh Bachchan fell victim to this accident. Amitabh Bachchan feels that Smita had this prediction.

Knew she was not very old Shyam Benegal, who worked with Smita Patil, also told a strange thing. In an interview to Filmfare, she told that Smita always felt that she would not live much. He gave the reason for this that she was born premature. A few days after the birth of son Prateek Babbar, Smita had septicemia. She then went into a coma and died on 13 December 1986.

Smita Patil Actress of Indian cinema, who made an indelible impression on the heart of people in just a decade long career. Like his dreams, desires, his life journey also remained incomplete and at the age of 31, he left this world. In her short life, she gave many stories and some great films to her loved ones. A similar story was narrated by Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. You also know this strange incident related to Amitabh and Smita on Smita Patil’s birthday (17 October).