Friday, October 6, 2023, 01:25

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The smile is a small gesture that has a great substance. Adding a smile to a ‘good morning’, a ‘hello’, a ‘thank you’, a ‘nothing’s wrong’, a ‘have a good time today’… costs practically nothing and, in addition, generates complicity and a demonstration of kindness in the person who receives that expressiveness. It is a matter of acquiring this habit and putting it into practice with the neighbors in the elevator, the bus driver, the supermarket cashier, the owner of the dog who walks near the house, coworkers… It is, metaphorically, a bridge to awakening the confidence of others, start the day better, be more creative, feel more attractive and even avoid some problems or solve them.

Another important point of smiling is that it lengthens life. And the difference between the years that the smiling and the serious live is notable: less than about seven years on average. This result was reached by an epidemiological study from Wayne University in Detroit (United States), which reviewed the photographs of 196 baseball players from 1952 to check how many came out smiling and who was still alive some time later. In the end, they concluded that the smiling people live 80 years and the serious ones, 73.

Today, the first Friday in October, World Smile Day is celebrated. That this day coincides with the beginning of the weekend may be a coincidence, however, the Spaniards assure that on vacation and for great news are the moments in which they have smiled the most, according to the third wave of the study ‘X-ray of the smile of the Spaniards’, which points out friends and partners as the greatest smilers.

Health benefits



The report also shows that Spaniards smile an average of 22.59 times a day and that nine out of ten surveyed perform this gesture completely spontaneously. The health of these people will notice it, and for the better. Because smiling releases dopamine, endorphins and serotonin, which relaxes the body, reduces heart rate and lowers blood pressure. If a good sense of humor is added to this, the mixture is positively explosive, since it helps prevent different pathologies and have a better recovery if you suffer from them.

The study indicates that 57.6% of Spaniards visit their dentist annually to check their smile, especially women and young people between 25 and 44 years old. In this section, it is worth remembering that periodic check-ups help to detect in time any problem that may arise, as pointed out by Fernando García Vélez, medical director and implantologist at the Vélez & Lozano dental clinic, who recommends “going to the dental clinic with the frequency prescribed by professionals to carry out in-depth dental check-ups and cleanings, since we always accumulate tartar that is impossible to clean on our own.

Good habits



Selfies have motivated the smile to have more prominence in photographs. Having a healthy and cared for mouth requires an appropriate dental hygiene routine (brushing, flossing, mouthwash), commitment (three times a day, that is, after breakfast, lunch and dinner) and periodic check-ups in the dental clinic.

Likewise, it is not recommended to maintain bad habits, such as smoking, eating cariogenic foods such as sugar (or limiting their consumption to a minimum) and using your teeth as tools. “People who have had to replace a tooth with an implant because they thought it was a good idea to use them for leverage, chew ice or open a soda cap,” exclaims medical director and implantologist Fernando García Vélez.

Aesthetics play a prominent role in the frequency and way of smiling. Fortunately, dental clinics offer various aesthetic dental treatments to show off a beautiful and healthy smile, such as porcelain veneers (the ones that achieve those advertising smiles) or teeth whitening. Regarding this last treatment, the Vélez & Lozano dental clinic has an active promotion until October 27 of this year.

The use of orthodontics is another option to consider, mainly in cases in which facial asymmetry has altered the shape of the face and, therefore, its harmony and composition. «It is also frankly recommended in terms of health, since good chewing is important for proper digestion, an effective and restful sleep that only occurs if we breathe through the nose or taking into account factors such as the size, shape or color of the tooth,” says the specialist.

How much power a smile has. It not only acts as a thermometer that measures mood, but also transmits well-being and confidence to others and that in their eyes one is perceived as more pleasant and attractive. Furthermore, having a beautiful smile is related to a healthy mouth, which denotes that that person takes special care of their health beyond aesthetics.

AddressCalle Salvador de Madariaga, 5. 30009 Murcia

Phone968 28 46 28

Web, velezylozano.com

Schedulefrom 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., uninterrupted