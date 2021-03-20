It is not a decisive match in the future of Jimbee Cartagena in the league competition. There is still a lot of championship left and Duda’s men have the lead at six points, a considerable distance but salvageable. But today’s clash against Movistar Inter (5:00 p.m., Palacio de los Deportes) is a test that can lead to facing the Spanish Cup, starting next Thursday, in one way or another. Everything will depend on the result.

Because if the rojiblancos achieve a victory against a whole crusher, such as the Madrid team, the two consecutive defeats that the team has added in two days where it was mandatory to achieve a victory will be forgotten. However, if the third disappointment in a row arrives, the Cartagena squad will land at the Wizink Center in Madrid surrounded by questions, without the confidence with which the team faced each of its duels just a few days ago.

And on this occasion, it is the Palace team’s turn to draw a team that, despite the important outings it had to deal with last summer, continues to maintain the favorite tag for everything. Those of Tino Pérez, with Pito, Dani Saldise, Cecilio, Eric Martel, Pola and company, occupy the fourth place, seven points behind those of Duda. In addition, they have two games less, what a defeat by Jimbee would make part of what has been built to date shake.

The good news is that Mellado will be back. Blanca’s will be able to participate in the meeting, thus recovering an irreplaceable piece. Despite his youth, he commands respect. “We are aware that we come from two disastrous games. The attitude was not correct. Now we have a meeting that, for the brave, is the ideal one, “Duda commented yesterday.