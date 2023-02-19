The duo surpasses Behar-Barrientos on Argentine clay, for the southpaw victory in Cherbourg against the Frenchman Droguet

Italian tennis asserts itself around the world. Despite Sinner’s defeat in the Rotterdam final against Medvedev, we can smile today too. Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli win the doubles title in the 250m on clay in Buenos Aires, while Giulio Zeppieri takes home the Challenger tournament in Cherbourg, France. Across and across the ocean, the blue tennis boys get some great satisfaction.

Fognini and Bolelli — Sixth career title for the close-knit pair Fognini-Bolelli, the fifth on clay. Fabio and Simone hadn’t won in Buenos Aires for ten years, in the final they beat the duo formed by the Uruguayan Ariel Behar and the Colombian Nicolas Barrientos. The two Azzurri players didn’t have to face seeded players and never lost a set in the whole tournament: 6-2 6-4 the result of the final. The No. 1 seed pair (Granollers-Zeballos) and No. 2 (Matos-Vega Hernandez) both exited in the first round. After the two titles won last year, Fognini and Bolelli strike again. See also The favorites to win the Qatar World Cup 2022: what do the bookmakers say?

Zeppieri is there — For Zeppieri it is instead the second Challenger title of his career, after the one in 2021 in Barletta, in the final against Flavio Cobolli. Giulio wins in France as seed number 6, beating the French qualifier Titouan Droguet in the final, in two tight sets: 7-6 7-5. Appearing at the tournament as number 166 in the world, thanks to this victory Zeppieri jumps up 39 positions in the standings: from Monday he will be 127th in the ranking, his best ranking. He had never gone beyond the 136th position.

February 19 – 21:00

