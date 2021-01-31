The Nuggets begin to squeeze. Remember that they are the current Western Conference runner-up after what was seen in the bubble last year, where they won two qualifying rounds going back. They have started with a low profile this season, with some injuries and adjusting the rotation with the arrival of new players, but they warn with performances like the one made against the Jazz.

Gary Harris is one of those who has not had continuity and in this match he has been forced to stop again. The guard injured his left adductor and played only nine minutes, at which point Malone was forced to change the plan. This is where one of the many positive news of the match against the Jazz comes into play, who narrowly saved the ridiculous in a day to forget. The one chosen in the first instance to cover Harris was Hampton, who is the last in that position, but soon it was time for a Campazzo who wanted and would be able to vindicate himself even if only a little.

The news, especially in that first quarter, was not going to be in that focus. You had to look a little higher, at the duel between the big men, to see one dwarfing the other. Gobert received from all sides from a stratospheric Jokic. The Serbian’s departure from the game left everyone out of the game and not because it was not expected. I put them all in. Three triples, ending the game with a 4/4, and only two field goals in the first act in which he went to 22 points. The success was contagious, even if no one would come close to that deified level. The Nuggets were killing, piece by piece and with bites that were not small, the Jazz. 11/12 from outside the arc which then became 15 at halftime with only two failures. An asshole. Jokic scored 33 points in 18 minutes.

It seemed that the locals had loaded the game, but there had to be a bit of a fight within a team, Utah, which had in mind that they were one of the two that Denver raised a series in Lake Buena Vista. 0-7 partial. The dreaded comeback did not arrive there, his rivals stopped the blow with plays by Murray and Barton. But one minute from the end of the third quarter, the Jazz were up to eight at 99-91. In a fatal match of Mitchell and Conley in what is seen in the statistics daughter and Gobert in what is not seen, Clarkson, Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic (29) were a ray of hope to try to get closer. There, however, his path would end.

Facu Campazzo was nervous and overwhelmed at first, knowing what he has on top of him and that he had not been the first to go out with Harris due to another physical mishap and Dozier without participating in this match. He was the only player who, while the difference rose like foam for his team, was negative in the data of more and less on the court. But someone with such close success in time in Europe was not going to get down knowing that it was his day to hit the table. He took several blows and did not give up trying to be visible to the coaching staff. In 19 minutes, he reached 11 points and 5 assists, turned positive and contributed to nip the Jazz’s comeback attempt in the bud. He also enjoyed a front row seat of the delight that Nikola Jokic was cooking, which ended up equaling his best mark in the NBA (47 points) and with the coach apologizing for taking him away early.