It seems that he doesn’t mind inheriting the number ‘8’ from Toni Kroos. The 258 games at Real Madrid, with 21 goals and 13 titles are everyday matters for Federico Valverde, who is considered one of the Merengue’s key players at 26 years old and without forgetting that there are Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric and even Lucas Vázquez as the team’s main captains. In addition, his constant dedication makes the demanding Santiago Bernabéu public get up from their seats.
He is probably going through the best moment of his career and with very important goals to open games like Atalanta or Valladolid and also for passes like the one he gave to Mbappé in the 1-0 in the match against Betis: the game was closed, Real was powerless beyond the individual hierarchy it had in each play, until ‘Fede’ connected with Mbappé with “an incredible heel”the Frenchman thanked him later in the mixed zone after his double and the home win.
It is worth noting that the 13 titles mentioned above by Valverde at Real Madrid since his arrival at the Spanish club are divided as follows: at the local level, Valverde won 3 leagues, 3 super cups and a Copa del Rey. At the international level, 2 Champions Leagues, 2 Super Cups and 2 World Cups.
For Ancelotti’s benefit and peace of mind, the three points, Mbappé’s double and the much improved level of Valverde and Vinicius are the salient points for Madrid to believe in a concrete improvement in the Spanish League, thinking of fighting for the title and going for the second championship, which Merengue has not achieved since 2007. Can Ancelotti’s team achieve one of Florentino Pérez’s dreams and continue their hegemony on national and European soil, scoring goals and winning titles?
#Smiles #Real #Madrid #Mbappes #great #praise #Valverde #victory #Betis
