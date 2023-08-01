The Nigerian remained in Italy and trains alone in the sports center, under the eyes of Pioli’s collaborator. He will make his debut on August 8 at the Berlusconi Trophy against Monza

Humility is striking. The smiles he dispenses to everyone, from the faces of Milanello that he will get to know to an intrepid fan who has reached the Rossoneri sports center. Samuel Chukwueze, who remained in Italy for bureaucratic reasons related to the timing of the visa, saw him as he was leaving and did not hesitate to run up to him to give him a selfie.

in Milanello — Nigerian is this. Those who have seen him up close these days tell of an available, cheerful, always smiling boy, eager to meet Pioli in person. In fact, while Milan is busy on tour, the winger runs and sweats at Milanello under the orders of Davide Lucarelli, the Rossoneri coach’s technical collaborator and trusted man. Divock Origi and Marko Lazetic are also with him, not in Milan’s plans and waiting to find a team. Until a few days ago there was also Ante Rebic, who flew to Istanbul to play for Besiktas. See also Mino Raiola very serious at San Raffaele. Zangrillo: "He's fighting"

DEBUT — Chukwueze is training alone in the morning, braving the heat and sultriness. He places a small door in midfield, a series of cones and then shoots, sgases, dribbles and smiles. There will be time to learn Italian with private lessons, in the meantime he communicates in English and Spanish. He lives in a hotel, arrives at Milanello in the morning, trains and then rests. All while Lucarelli updates Pioli continuously. Chukwueze will be the extra weapon on the right wing, made even sharper with the arrival of Pulisic, an imaginative and quality offensive jolly. And while “Captain America” ​​is bewitching on tour, Samuel trains alone, waiting to make his debut in the Rossoneri shirt. He will do it on August 8 against Monza at the Berlusconi Trophy. The Nigerian is looking forward to it.

#Smiles #snaps #Chukwueze #pounding #anticipation #debut