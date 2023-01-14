Social networks have become a trunk for sharing all kinds of moments, but one of the ones that steals the most attention from Internet users are the videos where the elderly are the protagonists, as on this occasion, in which a man, ‘haggles’ with a grandfather, who sells sweets on the street.

Mexican content creator, stole a smile to the lord which was disoriented, seeing that the influencer gave him moneywhen selling on public roads.

It was through the TikTok digital platform, where the @enrikesamano account shared the clip, causing thousands of people to be moved, seeing that it was buying sweets from a man, at a higher price than the seller said.

The influencer known as ‘Kike’, who shares recordings on social networks, by doing his bit, after helping the homeless and causes of people in need, to make visible the problems that many experience.

The man explained “If you see an elderly person selling sweets, try to haggle but raise the price of their products.”

It is well known that when people walk down the street, they see items, they start asking for the price and they ask for the cheapest price for which they they would sell the product.

Therefore, the influencer asks that instead of asking, “Is it already the least? Better to ask next time, “How much is the most?” so, do not take advantage of them, because they are the ones who need it the most.

During the recording, the man had all his products on top of a piece of cloth, while he was wrapped in blankets, the sweets were orderedthe boy, asked him for a chocolate, when trying to bargain, the man got confused since he did not understand it, but when the influencer, He gave him $100 pesos, the grandfather couldn’t resist smiling.

“How well-established your business is with a beautiful presentation and has a variety of sweets, earning a living despite not being 100%”, “someday I want to have plenty of money to help people”, netizens pointed out.