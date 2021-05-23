After a week of pure headaches, River will recover 13 of the 15 players who tested positive of coronavirus before the Superclásico with Boca.

Except for Paulo Díaz, who will undergo additional cardiological studies, and Enrique Bologna, with a beginning of pneumonia, the rest will train normally this Monday. Javier Pinola will also return, who is discharged after the fracture suffered 90 days ago.

If there are no surprises, all will be available to play on Tuesday against Fluminense, for the last date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

