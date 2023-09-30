‘Smile’ It hit theaters in 2022 and was a hit among lovers of the horror genre, who were captivated by the film’s exciting plot. This was reflected in its box office receipts, which exceeded $200,000. Now, fans of the film are waiting to see the sequel to find out if Joel (Kyel Gallner) will manage to get rid of the curse he received when he saw Rose (Sosie Bacon) commit suicide.

If you want to know when the story of ‘Smile’, a film produced by Paramount PicturesIn the following note, we tell you everything that is known about its sequel.

What is the release date of ‘Smile 2’?

As confirmed, ‘Smile 2’ Its release date is scheduled for October 18, 2024 and this second installment will once again have Parker Finn as writer and director, so it is expected to be as good and successful as the first. This release will hit theaters and then stream, just like its predecessor.

What will ‘Smile 2’ be about?

Although there is already a confirmed release date, it is not yet known how this sequel to ‘Smile’ nor who will be the protagonists. However, because of how the first film ended, we know that the sinister entity that possesses people will return to cause more trauma and torment its victims to death.

‘Smile’ will be released in theaters in 2022. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Where to watch the movie ‘Smile’ ONLINE?

The hit horror movie ‘Smile’psychological thriller starring Sosie Bacon, can be seen ONLINE from the streaming service Paramount Pictures, since it is the company that produced the Parker Finn film. For this reason, it is expected that the second installment, after its run in theaters, will also reach the platform.