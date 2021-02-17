Nadia Calviño, during her speech this Wednesday at the II Forum on European Funds at the Instituto Cervantes in Madrid. CHEMA MOYA / EFE

The Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, announced this Wednesday both in Congress and in an economic forum that small and medium-sized companies will receive investments of at least 7,000 million from European aid. Of these, 2,000 million are specific program aid. They will also receive another 5 billion from the digitization plan financed by EU funds. In addition, the plans that are finalized in the Ministries of Ecological Transition and Industry reserve notable items for SMEs.

Spain will receive some 70,000 million grants from Brussels that it will distribute among the projects presented by public administrations and companies. The large Spanish listed companies have already registered hundreds of projects worth more than 100,000 million euros.

Only between Endesa, Iberdrola and Naturgy have presented more than 360 projects to attract more than 53,000 million euros of European funds. Iberia, together with Aena and Airbus, is forming a consortium to absorb another 11,000 million. The large listed Spanish construction companies have presented nearly 2,200 projects worth more than 100,000 million.

Fearing that all European aid will end up in the hands of large companies, the Minister of Economy clarified that in addition to the 2,000 million, SMEs will have a “very protected and special participation” in those projects in which they coexist with large Business. “They will be at the heart of the economic recovery as they have been in that of all the measures we have adopted to respond to the pandemic,” he replied to the economic spokesman for Esquerra Republicana (ERC), Joan Capdevila.

Calviño also explained that the projects presented by large companies are configured to exert a tractor effect from which SMEs benefit. In addition, in many of these projects, large companies go hand in hand with small and medium-sized companies.

Later, in another public intervention, the minister specified that the recovery plan drawn up by the Government to invest the money from Brussels includes an additional item of “approximately 5,000 million euros” for the digital transformation of SMEs. “Spain is a country of SMEs, they make up the bulk of our productive fabric, and we must support and accelerate their digitization so that they do not miss the train of opportunities that are going to open in these coming years,” he said during the European Funds forum , the keys to recovery organized by EFE and KPMG.

Official sources explained that other departments such as the Ecological Transition or Industry also have important items reserved for SMEs. For this reason, Calviño stressed that these companies “have been the main beneficiaries” of the economic response to the crisis, and listed the aid they have received such as ERTE, benefits for the self-employed, ICO guarantees and transfers to communities for aid to businesses affected by the restrictions. Finally, in the area of ​​reforms, he said that he hopes to take the new Business Growth Law “soon” to public consultation, which, according to what he has advanced, will include measures against delinquency suffered by companies.

Cancellation of ECB debt: “It’s an artificial debate”

The Vice President of Economy, Nadia Calviño, described this Wednesday that the debate on the proposal for the European Central Bank (ECB) to forgive part of the public debt to euro countries is “artificial and sterile.” The minister thus answered the deputy of the PP Mario Garcés during the control session to the Government held this Wednesday in Congress. Garcés urged Calviño to pronounce on the manifesto, published in EL PAÍS, signed by a group of intellectuals and politicians led by the French economist Thomas Piketty in favor of this cancellation. The proposal was also signed by the president of the PSOE, Cristina Narbona, or the economic manager of Podemos, Nacho Álvarez.

Calviño avoided delving into the matter and referred to his “priorities” which are to control the covid-19 pandemic, advance vaccination, support families, companies and the self-employed to face the crisis and the rapid execution of the Recovery Plan.

“The rest of the debates that do not add to this collective and shared objective are neither priority nor productive, they are artificial and sterile,” said the vice president.