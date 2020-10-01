In order to help companies in difficulty because of the health crisis, the State will create a new investment fund to support French SMEs. The initial stake is set at 5,000 euros minimum. This investment fund will be managed by the Public Investment Bank (BPI). The government wants to encourage the French to spend the savings accumulated in recent months. But investing in this fund remains risky.

“The capital is not guaranteed, in fact. Simply, when you invest 5,000 euros in this fund, it is as if you were investing 3 euros in 1,500 companies. The risk is extremely spread over a very large portfolio“, explains Nicolas Dufourcq, CEO of bpifrance. Last year, equivalent investments reported 6% per year. From Thursday October 1, it will be possible to subscribe to this fund on the internet or in your bank.