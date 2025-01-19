He Government will approve next Tuesday in the Executive Council the project of social and solidarity economy lawa standard inherited from previous administrations that aims to define and identify the organizations that provide this type of activities in Catalonia. This category characterizes entities that respect a series of “common values” such as labor inclusion, sustainability and participation in decision-making, according to the bill. The standard is promoted by the General Directorate of Social and Solidarity Economy and Cooperatives that it leads David Bonvehi.

Business and Work Sources consulted by elEconomista.es They admit that the draft text makes it difficult for commercial companies, including small and medium-sized companies, to be classified as social economy entities.

This is because some of the principles that govern this economic typology, such as non-profit and the democratic governanceare “difficult to demonstrate” by an SME, according to the ministry.

Although many companies currently provide services with high social impact in Catalonia, the legal forms in which the Government are the cooperativesinsertion companies, special work centers – which employ people with disabilities -, mutual societies and the fishermen’s guilds, fundamentally.

Although the law does not establish a numerus clausus of legal forms, employers such as Acellecwhich represents Catalan educational leisure companies, fear that the rule will be used to exclude them from public contracts that require accreditation as a social economy entity. In fact, the regulation will create a registry to identify ecosystem actors.

In a preliminary analysis, the Generalitat estimates that the sector is made up of more than 7,400 organizations –especially cooperatives, since there are about 4,800 in Catalonia, although not all of them will pass the filter of the new law, the ministry points out–, about 140,000 workers and a social base of three million people, as cooperative members or mutual members. Its annual volume of turnover would exceed 8,000 million euros.