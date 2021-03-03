Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have faced a shock without precedents. The health crisis, derived from covid-19, has put the engine of the economy to the test, which represents 99% of the productive fabric and generates 62% of the added value in Spain. “Many businesses have been forced to close despite the efforts made, others have been able to maintain and even create employment,” said King Felipe VI during the delivery of the National Pyme Award for the year 2020, organized by Banco Santander and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Grupo PRISA.

Today, in the midst of the recovery, they have a historic opportunity to transform the economy through three levers of change such as digitization, ecological transition and training, said the king. “With the appropriate tools, SMEs will be stronger and more solid and will have a greater capacity to grow and gain positions in highly competitive markets, which, in turn, will allow the creation of stable and higher-skilled employment,” added the Head of State, referring to the boost that Spain intends to give to the activity thanks to the aid of European funds.

At the opening of the event, held last Friday, Luis Isasi, president of Santander Spain, stressed that SMEs are a social asset in themselves. “An asset that we must preserve because it generates wealth and employment and also contributes to the stability of our country,” he explained. In addition, Isasi highlighted the work that financial institutions are carrying out and the support they are providing to the business community. “The banks have the experience, capillarity and knowledge of the clients and we can develop a triple role as channels of aid [europeas], promoters and financers of projects ”.

For his part, Rami Aboukhair, CEO of Santander Spain, who met with those responsible for the finalist SMEs, said that the country is full of talent. “The best proof of this is our SMEs, to which we pay a well-deserved tribute with the National SME of the Year Award.” The manager also mentioned that the business sector has leading firms, pioneers in many aspects, that every day are making their way abroad and that have made significant progress in digitization, modernizing the production model.

During the event, María Jesús Montero, Minister of Finance, called on SMEs not to lose the spirit of improvement, the desire to undertake and the desire to innovate. The Government representative pointed out that the small and medium-sized companies that win the 2020 Pyme of the Year awards “are a beacon to follow.” “You have shone with your own light and that deserves recognition,” he said in his turn to speak in this fourth installment of the awards, in which the main recognition was awarded to the Alicante firm FacePhi Biometría.

Javier Mira, CEO of FacePhi, received the 2020 National SME of the Year Award from the king. The businessman shared the award with all the companies that have suffered the situation caused by the pandemic and encouraged them to continue in the fight for economic recovery. “We have a long way to go.”

Show of resilience

José Luis Bonet, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Spain, also underlined the show of resilience that the business fabric has given, which has faced the greatest economic and social crisis experienced by Spain in times of peace. Bonet said that the bet of this segment of companies – which generate 66% of the country’s jobs – is in the modernization that the manna of resources coming from European funds can give. “Right now, transformation is synonymous with survival. We have to do the rest so that no viable company is left by the wayside ”, he stressed.

Isabel Puig, the president of the Commission of SMEs of the Chamber of Commerce of Spain and secretary of the jury of the Prize, also took part in the event and made reference to the values ​​in which the jury has been based to award the different prizes of new edition.

This jury has been made up of the president of the Spanish Chamber, José Luis Bonet, the CEO of Santander Spain, Rami Aboukhair; the director of Companies and SMEs of Banco Santander Spain, Octavio Ramírez; the general director of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Inmaculada Riera; the CEO of Prisa Noticias, Alejandro Martínez Peón; and the economic correspondent of EL PAÍS, Miguel Ángel Noceda.