IT IS EXPECTED THAT In March, the national production of hydrocarbons fell for the third consecutive month of the year, according to the preliminary extraction report of the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH). The drop in the levels of national production is the result of a collapse in the extraction flows of Pemex, which directs Octavio Romeroa company that has already accumulated six consecutive months of falls.

The good news in this bleak environment is that gas production will pick up slightly, driven by the post-pandemic global economic revival and the war in Ukraine.

There are companies, national and international, that have already raised their hands to participate in new investment rounds to take advantage of the great availability of natural gas in the northwestern area of ​​Mexico.

Target Jaguar Exploration and Production of Dionisio Garza MedinaAlpha of Armando Garza Sadashell that commands Albert of the SourceDEA that directs Martin Jungbluth and IHSA of Florentino Perez.

Likewise, ENI, which leads carmine de lorenzoHockchi wearing Gerard DoriaTonalli who heads Dave Mendoza and Strata commanding Salvador Sotomayor.

In the same positive trend, the Ministry of Energy granted four provisional permits to the Swiss commodity trading company Trafigura to import gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and light oil.

Could it be that a proactive change is beginning to be seen on the part of the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to cover the national demand and depend less on the United States?

At least there is already a greater openness of the secretariat in charge of Dew Nahle and the CNH, which presides over Rogelio Hernandez Cazares.

WITH REGARD To our delivery yesterday, when we said that “it is not the first time that (Alexander) Gertz uses the arms of the autonomous body to form its patrimony”, we are not talking about a personal patrimony, but the patrimony of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR). The battle he wages for real estate has a well-founded reasoning: when he arrived at that instance, he found a headquarters, the one in the Glorieta del Metro Insurgentes, which pays rents of 20 million pesos a month. It was a contract made by his predecessor, Alberto Elias Beltran, and that he never accepted because of the burden. He tried to return to the old offices, the one at Paseo de la Reforma 221, but the Institute of Administration and Appraisals of National Assets (Indaabin) had already assigned him to a private individual. That building was damaged by the 2017 earthquake, which is why the previous PGR moved to its current location. Due to the contract given to the individual, Gertz opened an investigation folder for Julio Cesar Guerrero Martinwho presided over the Indaabin in the administration of Enrique Pena Nieto. The point was that Gertz believed that the Reforma property was the property of the PGR, when in fact the entity dependent on the Ministry of Finance had given it to him. In the end the judge Felipe de Jesus Delgadillo Padierna ended up exonerating Guerrero, today General Director of Business Attention of Alfredo del Mazo Maza in the State of Mexico. So far the lawsuit over the Reforma headquarters and the situation of the Insurgentes headquarters. Now what the Prosecutor is looking for is for the institution to have a new house of its own on the Mexico-Toluca highway, in the “Polígono CONAFRUT”, where it already has a couple of properties, those of the FGR. But the intention is to increase the patrimony of the Prosecutor’s Office with the rest of the adjoining strip, which extends over four kilometers.

BY THE WAY in yesterday’s clarification meeting, which was convened by the Attorney General of the Republic itself, as part of the bidding process to assign the construction and adaptation contract for the first stage of the so-called “National Justice Park” that is to be built within the “POLÍGONO CONAFRUT”, at number 1375 of the México-Toluca Highway, of the nine participants, seven requested an extension. They requested 17 more days to analyze the design, which includes the completion of a building that is in black work, about 32 thousand square meters, plus a new extension of another 10 thousand meters. It is required to make 3 thousand 500 unit prices and the construction strategy. Only Prodemex of Olegario Vazquez Aldir and Idinsa by Victor Ortiz they did not request an extension of time. Tomorrow the hosts of Alejandro Gertz Manero They will answer if they extend the term or not. I told him that this contract ranges between 800 and one billion pesos.

INVEX, BY JUAN Guichard, has just promoted before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation an appeal for review regarding the resolution of the Third Collegiate Court of the First Circuit in Civil Matters, which sentenced it last month to pay Banobras a whopping 80 million dollars in a badly managed credit by that development bank in the past six-year term. The line authorized Alfredo del Mazo Maza to the Rodisa company, Oscar Fernandez Luque Y Jorge Daniel Salas Hernandezin May 2012 to provide services to Pemex, in times of Emilio Lozoya Austin. Rodisa deceived Banobras because she never carried out the works and now, with a very strange legal framework, it is intended to transfer responsibility to the trustee.

GLOBAL INFRA, BY Rafael Guzmán Cabeza de Vaca, is going to sell 10% of its capital to a private company in the petrochemical sector. The transaction could be the prelude for this construction group to enter the stock market. Infra has participation in relevant infrastructure projects, such as the Mayan Train, in addition to the Nutrition Hospital. In the private sector, note the data center of Grupo Salinas in Querétero. It also has a presence in hospital, penitentiary and airport developments in countries such as Colombia, El Salvador, Panama, Peru and Bolivia. Only three fibers account for 58% of the sector’s value on the Mexican Stock Exchange, so this exit from Infra would generate appetite.

THE BRAZILIAN ENOMINAfrom Gustavo Boletig, is in the sights of the authorities. She is denounced in Quintana Roo and Guerrero for the bad operation of her platform. There teachers cannot access their payroll due to failures of the tool that manages payments via payroll. The teachers asked the authorities to intervene to solve the already unsustainable situation. Without access to their money they cannot afford the most basic things like food or clothing. The complainants demand that the collaboration agreement or agreements they signed with the educational authorities be rescinded to allow them to operate for years with free access, not only to their financial information but also to their money, the product of daily work.