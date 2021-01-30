Madrid is a shot in the air and Levante, a false plain. So it’s hard to guess the wind direction in today’s duel between two teams with a dark side (follow the game live on AS.com). The one with I raised arrived at the beginning. He won a game in the first ten days and it came to pass eight in the relegation zone. Now he has a defeat in eleven games, has spent three rounds of Cup and begins to get closer to the sky than to the ground (eleventh, with one game less). In Madrid, the wind is more gusting. Comes from lose two titles and get up in Vitoria. Zidane always finds a way out of ultimatums.

The Levante is a modest with pretensions. “In my daily life prudence rules, but in football I am daring”, Paco López, one of those technicians who comes to the surface almost by chance, says. Today they place you as a candidate for the Chilean national team after the departure of Reinaldo Rueda, but he has never trained outside of Valencia or Murcia. After leading the first teams and subsidiaries in the area (he did not come out of there as a promising player, punished by muscle injuries) took Levante almost three years ago one point above relegation. He was a subsidiary technician and that sounded like a temporary remedy. Then he won eight of his first ten games and until today. The club has not needed to look further.

A modest on the attack

The truth is that Levante, with its 27 goals, is the most successful team in the second half of the table and, if set pieces are excluded, only Madrid, Barça and Atlético score more. He is also above 50% possession and has two envied spikers in the category. Roger has already scored eight goals and participates in 52% of those scored by the team. Eight also adds Morales (seven in the league), double the amount he did last year. They are both from late blast. Roger did not join the team until he was 25 after passing high school on assignments. Morales did not debut in the First Division until he was 27. Both are over 30, but they are Among the six best Spanish scorers of the course and the best of the championship (Benzema also appears in that group). Today the third leg of the bank will be missing, Bell, who made his debut in the National Team in October (second player in Granota history to do so) and is still recovering from a long injury. Also his career has been plagued with assignments and transfers in up to five countries before finding his place in the world.

Levante brings the lead of the cup game, but less. In the eleven of Zorrilla they only repeated two of those that three days before had measured the same rival in Valencia. So today those of the League will return minus De Frutos, white youth squad, who is injured.

Patched defense

Madrid, meanwhile, is still exposed in defense. Ramos and Carvajal do not arrive on time and Lucas Vázquez will also be missing, the multipurpose Zidane. So Militao and Odriozola are irremediable. The first scored in Alcoy and was rehabilitated in Vitoria. The second does not work: he has played only three games, all incomplete. It is the fourth plate for the position. The low of Lucas, who has chained twenty titles in a row, It saves Zidane from having to choose between him and Asensio, a player with as many ups and downs as the team. Lucas, very substitute at the start, is already fifth in the squad in minutes and has long since left the group of unlikely.

The team, in any case, celebrates some good news. Benzema has three goals in the last three games after many others without scoring or assisting, his worst streak of this course. In those three games he only shot four times on goal, almost half of those he did in the victory against Granada. The data reflects a certain regularity in his appointment with the goal that did not exist in his first eight years at home. Too Hazard It seems to have passed to the floor, although it has yet to pass the continuity test. Since November 2019 he has not played a full game and he and a disbelieving hobby begin to need it.