Nobody probably likes the smell of fish in their home. However, if it smells like fish and no fish has been cooked recently, it can be really dangerous.

Kassel – If there is a fishy smell in the apartment, it is not necessarily a matter that you want to openly admit. But that’s exactly what a mother in Scotland reported on in a video on the platform TikTok: About a fishy smell in the bedroom and the devastating reason behind it.

Smell of fish in the apartment – ​​Scottish woman reports on her discovery on TikTok

TikTok user Claudia Anderson reported how there had been an unpleasant fishy smell in her apartment for weeks. When the unpleasant smell didn’t disappear from the apartment on its own, Claudia and her husband initially suspected the pipes in the bathroom were blocked. But after thoroughly cleaning the drains and toilet, the smell was still present. So the mother from Scotland decided to google the cause.

And lo and behold – in the video, Claudia holds her cell phone up to the camera and presents a search result on Google in disbelief: “Electrical components often give off this smell when they overheat. “In 90 percent of cases, this smell is a sign of a serious electrical problem.”

After this realization, the Scottish woman immediately contacted her brother-in-law, who was an electrician. He confirmed to her that a burnt cable could certainly be the source of the fishy smell. She should have it checked immediately. Without further ado, your father-in-law, who was also an electrician, took a closer look at the sockets.

Detached cable in the socket – be careful, risk of fire!

In fact, the smell of fish in Claudia and her husband’s bedroom seems to hide a serious threat. The cause came from a cable in the socket that came loose and as a result the plastic inside the socket scorched. “I’m just glad we found this before everything goes up in flames,” the TikToker admits in the video.

Opposite rtl.de Several electricians confirmed that a defective cable could actually smell like fish. In addition, the affected cable should be replaced immediately. But the risk of fire doesn’t just come from the socket, as household appliances can also cause a house fire.

