A recent study published in Nature Communications reveals the latest technologies that can support olfactory feedback during immersive virtual or augmented reality experiences. In recent years, virtual reality (VR) has made great strides thanks to theintegration of devices that involve not only sight and hearing, but also touch and now, innovatively, smell. This technological leap promises to radically transform the way we interact with virtual worlds, paving the way for more complete and realistic immersive experiences.

The study, conducted by Zixuan Zhang, Xinge Guo and Chengkuo LeeLe, from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the National University of Singapore, explains how virtual reality technologies, until now, have mainly relied on visual and audio devices, such as VR headsets and glasses, to reproduce immersive environments. In order to achieve total sensory perception, it is necessary, According to the researchers, a further step forward: the integration of wearable devices that enable complete body perception. Gloves, exoskeletons, electronic shoes and electronic skins (e-skins) represent some of the new frontiers that, combined with advanced sensors for the detection of physical signals such as pressure, temperature and movement, are revolutionizing the interaction between humans and virtual environments.

While visual and auditory technologies are now well established, Smell presents a unique challenge for VR developers. Smell not only profoundly influences human experiences, but also plays a key role in eliciting vivid memories and emotional reactions. However, the development of olfactory feedback systems has encountered significant obstacles, including the bulky size of the devices, the limited variety of odors, and slow response times.

Recent innovations, such as Miniaturized odor generators and AI-based olfactory interfaces enable the rapid and precise generation of a wide range of odors, enhancing the immersion and realism of virtual experiences.. For example, an advanced olfactory feedback system can simulate different scents within a virtual environment, such as the smell of flowers in a garden or smoke in a fire simulation, thus enriching the user experience.

The integration of olfactory feedback into VR and AR applications opens up new possibilities in various fields, from education to entertainment to medicine. In an educational context, for example, it could be used to help beginners recognize different types of plants or flowers through smell. In the gaming sector, it could provide realistic feedback when picking fruit in a virtual orchard or when simulating a flower arrangement..





Emerging technologies that combine smell, touch, sight and hearing are thus paving the way to an increasingly realistic and immersive metaverse, where users can live unprecedented multisensory experiences. The future of smell in VR is not just a matter of adding an additional sense, but of creating a total experience, capable of stimulating memory, arousing emotions and improving learning and well-being.

As virtual reality continues to evolve, the integration of olfactory feedback represents a significant breakthrough, capable of taking sensory immersion to a level never achieved before. The future applications are potentially endless and promise to profoundly transform the way we interact with virtual worlds, making them increasingly similar to reality.