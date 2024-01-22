Smell | A serious solution is now being sought in Espoo for the problem that plagues the residents

In Espoo, 10 million euros are now being invested in a new facility that would eliminate the repulsive smell that has tormented the residents for years.

Residents the laxity in Espoo that has been tormenting for years is now finally addressed. The smell felt in the northern parts of Espoo leaves a facility worth about 10 million euros.

At the Ämmäsuo landfill, even more bio-waste is being digested.

This is a big change, says the biorecycling function manager of the Helsinki region's environmental services (HSY). Christoph Gareis.

The goal is that by the end of 2025, a new bio-waste processing plant would be completed, where an even larger part of the bio-waste could be digested into biogas.

The odor spreading from bio-waste to residential areas has previously been described in HS as, among other things, “deep” and “disgusting”. In some places, the smell has forced residents to close their windows.

After separation, the coarse bio-waste that goes into composting piles up in the yard, from where the Wheel Loader hauls it to the composting facility at Ämmässu in Espoo.

Biowaste is used to make mulch and biogas.

Bio waste in the future, processing would largely take place indoors, including a particularly smelly processing phase where the waste is turned over.

Until now, it has happened outdoors and at worst, for example, with the appropriate wind direction and intensity, the smell has spread into the interior of residential buildings.

Bridge Currently, half of Ämmässuo's bio-waste goes to composting and the other half becomes biogas through digestion, says Gareis.

With the new facility, more than 80 percent of it is intended to be biogas, which can be burned for energy. Biogas can replace natural gas.

The effect on odors would be noticeable in the spring of 2026, when the plant would have been fully operational. The new plant does not need more space in the area, but it would be built on top of the existing outdoor treatment area.

The noise should not increase when noise-producing work is done inside.

Outside the maturing Ämmässuo biowaste heaps are attracting attention in Espoo in abundance and for example The Nuuksio club is

demanded

the piles outside would be covered to reduce odors, but HSY has considered the project too expensive.

Now, more than 10 million euros are ready to be invested in the new project.

According to Gareis, it is a big investment.

“With this change, we get more energy from the waste, which means we also get more money from it. The costs of waste treatment, on the other hand, do not increase, but even decrease if everything goes well.”

In addition to odors and costs, carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions from waste treatment are also decreasing, says Gareis.

The final product, i.e. the digestate, goes to the farms as fertilizer.

