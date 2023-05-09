Imagine playing a video game with virtual reality glasses, and as the character approaches a garden, you, sitting on the sofa, begin to smell roses, lilies or wet leaves. The aroma diminishes until it disappears when the character changes the scene and then a sweeter one emerges, because he approaches the fruit store. Due to its complexity, the sense of smell has been left out of immersive digital environments that contemplate vision, hearing, and, in the most sophisticated, touch. Or at least, that’s how it has been until now.

A group of researchers from Hong Kong and China have developed millimeter generators that contain scented paraffin wax and are wirelessly integrated into virtual reality glasses used in video games, 4D movies, or in medical or educational activities. Beyond translating the smell of a cup of coffee or a glass of mojito into a video game, the device will also allow in the future, for example, that a botany student can learn about different species of plants through the smell of their leaves.

Presented today in Nature Communications, the device can be integrated into a sticker or mask, allowing the user to smell different aromas while carrying out activities in virtual universes. Since mixing different scents too intensely strong could be overwhelming, this device delivers fragrances “precisely to a localized area” in less than two seconds and based on the user’s movement.

Xinge Yu, a professor at the City University of Hong Kong and one of the authors of the project, maintains that “olfactory interfaces could showcase the advances of virtual reality and augmented reality,” because they add a new meaning to experiences, which until now now they were limited to seeing, hearing, and touching. In addition to providing a more immersive and realistic interaction in virtual or augmented reality scenarios, this technology could also be used as an alternative communication method or collaborate with medical and psychological treatments, which need to provoke certain memories or sensations in their patients through smell.

The devices that are integrated into the virtual reality glasses, which can contain one, two or nine scent generators. Xingeyu

The generator is about the size of a mobile phone chip and is made up of different layers, including paraffin wax mixed with perfume; a thermal activator made from traces of gold that uses heat to melt the wax and release the scent; and a mechanical actuator that controls the temperature. The researchers have presented two models in which this generator is integrated. The first is a small sticker that sticks directly to the skin under your nose, with two scent options.

The second is made in the form of a mask that can integrate up to nine different scents. “We have carried out a series of experiments to assess whether the high temperature of the device may pose a safety problem for users, and the results have shown that it is safe,” the professor explained to EL PAÍS.

In total, the devices have been tested with 30 different types of scents, including pineapple, ginger, green tea, caramel, candy, and others. However, as Yu states, “any kind of smell” could be adapted, be it from food, drinks or even the perfume of a loved one. “You can directly change the perfume mixed into the wax to generate different types of scent without any modification to the system,” she details.

The researchers say that the development of this technology is in an initial phase, but they estimate that it could be commercialized within about two years in an integrated manner in virtual reality glasses, at an additional cost of about 200 US dollars (180 euros). , in the current conversion).

Last year, Swedish researchers presented a version of a similar scent generator, also built into a virtual reality headset. However, they use liquid perfume bottles connected by wires that the user must hold, which is less practical. The prototype has been tested in a video game where the participant moves in a virtual cellar, picking up wine glasses. When the player raises the glass, the device releases a scent.

The company OVR Technology showed at the CES 2023 technology fair your version: a device that remains on the user’s nose and is connected to virtual glasses. According to the company, it is possible to combine “thousands of aromas”, although, they admit, “it is not designed to exactly replicate the odors of the real world”, but to provide new synthetic odors. The company has not disclosed the cost of the product, but ensures that it will be on sale throughout this year.

