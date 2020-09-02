Russian actor Veniamin Smekhov said that his colleague, People’s Artist of the Russian Federation Boris Klyuev fought for his life for a long time and stubbornly. REN TV.

“This is very, very sad. I know how much of a courageous, talented person, a wonderful actor and teacher, my friend Boris Klyuev, struggled this day. This is a very great misfortune, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, ”he said.

Smekhov noted that he last met with Klyuev during the filming of a program dedicated to him.

Recall that the Soviet and Russian theater and film actor Boris Klyuev died on Tuesday at the age of 77. In 2018, it became known that Klyuev was diagnosed with an oncological disease.