Rob Smedley and the charisma of Michael Schumacher

To be a star player in a team sport, you need to maximize your performance level. Not only those of the top athlete – in Formula 1, the driver – but also that of supporting actors. But who are not supporting actors, on the contrary. Michael Schumacher he had that natural charisma that allowed him to be followed like a leader by his mechanics and engineers: loved, pampered and helped, the Kaiser returned everything to the track, enhancing the team’s work in a virtuous circle that led to five consecutive world titles .

Schumacher’s is still Ferrari’s last winning cycle, which from 2000 to 2004 won every title, dominating at least three championships. A young Rob was added last to that team smedleywho worked in Maranello from 2004 to 2013 finding himself facing good and less good seasons, and was able to experience the Schumacher legend up close.

Never a critique out of place

Schumacher’s natural ability to be followed by the pit group was the most outstanding characteristic of the German: “I’ve never once seen him complain privately about individuals or in a way that doesn’t create what I call positive conflict. Yet Michael went through all the hard times with us“, Smedley told the British of Sky Sports F1, evidently referring to the 2005 season, in which Ferrari was unable to continue the cycle of victories. “He had full faith in the technical team and this faith was confirmed, so when he had to overcome moments of crisis he was there as a motivating factor, and he helped the team. He said: ‘It’s all right, I trust you, I know you will produce a good car‘. And in the end we produced good cars, worthy of winning the world championship“.

Being in trouble

“When we were winning 15 out of 17 races or whatever, it was easy to talk it down, patting each other on the back every five minutes“, he added. “It is in difficult moments that the true character of the team emerges and of individuals. The pilots have a fundamental role in this sense. After a year or a period of difficulty, you shouldn’t turn on the team and say it’s all their fault, it’s unfair. A team has to provide the top three or four drivers with a great car, but you also need to be realistic: you can’t have the best car in every grand prix and every year, that’s not possible. Look what Mercedes is going through: at some point, someone hungrier and better will come along and produce a faster car“.